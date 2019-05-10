A quick guide to buying condoms for your boyfriend

PHOTO: Pixabay
CLEO Singapore

Shopping for rubber for the boyfriend? One guy shares some quick tips.

Buying condoms has traditionally been the duty of the man. My father used to tell me, "Your penis. Your responsibility."

However, as our world transits into an age where men are expected to know what type of sanitary products his girlfriend uses, it'll be nice if women also know what type of condoms to get their boyfriends.

But many women still lack the essential knowledge about this common contraceptive, so here's a quick guide to help you out.

WHAT SIZE TO GET? 

I wouldn't worry about size. Statistically, your boy is going to be average-sized, so a regular sized condom should fit fine.

However, if he is a little on the small side (which is absolutely nothing to be ashamed about. Remember, it's not the size of the wand, but the magic it can do that matters) or larger than usual, there are condoms available in smaller and bigger fits.

If you really want to find that perfect condom for your boy, you can always grab a measuring tape and head over to Condom Sizes.

WHAT TYPE TO GET?

Venture into any convenience store and you will realise that there many different types of condoms.

But since vague terms ike "pleasure" and "sensation" don't tell you anything about the products, here's a quick guide on the type of condoms available.

Textured or ribbed condoms have bumps on them that are meant to increase sexual pleasure. Personally, I have never felt the bumps and don't truly believe they exist.

Flavored condoms are self-explanatory. Do get them if you plan on doing anything involving the tongue as lube usually tastes horrible.

Fetherlite/Extra sensitive condoms are thinner than normal and allow the man to feel more sensation during intercourse. It's definitely worth the money.

PleasureMax/Tingling condoms are drenched in special lube that gives both the man and the woman an extra warm and pleasurable sensation.

In my personal experience, results may vary between "OMG" to "Did someone put toothpaste on my condom?!"

Extra Safe/Strength condoms are thicker than usual. These are for couples that are either paranoid or into some really rough stuff.

FINAL TIP 

At the end of the day, you should choose a condom that meets both your needs and sexual habits.

For example, if your boyfriend tends to get overly excited really quickly, you might want to get him a thicker condom.

The extra latex will help him regulate his "excitement" and prolong the "night of pleasure".

Lastly, have fun, be safe and don't be afraid to try new things. Soon, you'll be an expert, and nothing is sexier than a woman who knows what she is doing!

This article was first published in CLEO Singapore

More about
Lifestyle sex Relationships

