Quick guide to setting up utilities in Singapore for your new home

Whether you’re an owner or a tenant moving into a new home, you’ll have to set up the utilities to get the water, electricity, and gas up and running!

Setting up the utilities in Singapore isn’t that difficult. But knowing the exact steps to take can help you focus on the more important stuff. Here’s a simple step-by-step guide to get you going!

What to know before setting up utilities

In Singapore, opening an electricity and water utilities accounts is done via SP Services. Setting up gas utilities (if not using LPG canister gas) via City Gas can be done by calling 1800-555-1661 after you receive confirmation that your SP Services account has been successfully set up.

A utilities account is needed before an appointment to turn-on utilities can be arranged.

For HDB resale flats and all other residential properties, the account holder or a representative must be present during the turn-on appointment. This is to provide access for technicians to do a safety inspection prior to activation.

Note that BTO flat buyers don’t need to schedule turn-on appointments at the place of residence, as electrical and water supplies are already activated and ready to use!

If you are taking over utilities of a premises with electricity supply from an electrical retailer other than SP, please contact the individual retailer on the steps you need to take.

This infographic by SP Group gives a good overview of the process of setting up utilities in Singapore:

PHOTO: SP Group

Not planning to engage SP Services for your electricity? You’ll still have to open an SP Utilities account first before registering with another retailer.

Now let’s go deeper into the process of setting up your utilities account.

How to open your SP Services utilities account

There are a few ways to set up your SP Services utilities account, namely via:

Opening the account with MyInfo (SingPass) is typically the most convenient method, as you won’t have to submit the application form, NRIC and Letter of Authorisation (for companies).

Once you’ve opened your account, you’ll need to pay a security deposit.

How much is the security deposit?

The chart shows the deposit amount you’re required to pay.

PHOTO: SP Group

Upon the termination of your lease or selling of your house, the security deposit can be used to pay for the final utility bills. Any remaining amount will be refunded to your GIRO account or mailed to you by cheque within a month.

How far in advance do I need to set up my utilities?

It takes approximately two weeks for your utilities to be switched on.

If you’re setting up utilities via the app, you’ll need to expect a seven-business-day lead time before your utilities supply is switched on.

You’ll get an SMS confirmation for the application within the next working day, and an email at least two working days before the appointment. Once that’s done, you can reschedule your supply (electricity and water) turn-on appointment online, subject to availability of time slots.

What happens if I want to switch to a retailer?

If you’re planning to switch to another electricity retailer, don’t close your SP Services account. Non-electricity charges like water, gas, and refuse collection will still be billed to your SP account.

And should your retailer bill you via SP Group, you’ll still receive one bill for both electricity and non-electricity charges.

Otherwise, you’ll receive two bills. And you’ll need to set up the payment arrangements with your electricity retailer.

Can I transfer my SP Services account?

Moving to a new home? The thing is, each SP account is tagged to each property, so you won’t be able to transfer it to your new home. Instead, you’ll have to close the current account and open a new one for your new home.

Likewise, if you’re renting out your home, you won’t be able to transfer it to your account. You’ll have to close it and your tenant will have to open a new one.

You can terminate your account by one of the following methods:

Submit an online termination form

Call 1800-2222 333

Visit the Customer Service Centre

Frequently asked questions

How do I open an SP Utilities account in Singapore?

You can open an account online through the SP Utilities App or SP Utilities Portal. Alternatively, you can do so in-person by visiting SP’s Customer Service Centre.

How to transfer utilities to tenants?

You won’t be able to transfer the account to your tenant as it’s non-transferable. Instead, you’ll need to close your account and have your tenant open a new account.

How to terminate my utilities account?

You can close the account online via the SP Utilities App or by submitting a termination form. Otherwise, you can do so in-person at the SP Customer Service Centre.

