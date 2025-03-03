Quiet nature retreat in a treehouse: We get a first look at Mandai Rainforest Resort

With parks like Bird Paradise, Night Safari, River Wonders and Singapore Zoo, as well as the recent opening of Rainforest Wild Asia, Mandai Wildlife Reserve is an ideal location for nature and animal lovers.

It's almost impossible to properly cover everything in one day and those keen on doing so would probably have to make several trips up North.

However, the new Mandai Rainforest Resort may make things much easier.

The resort by Banyan Tree is nestled in the heart of Mandai Wildlife Reserve and provides guests with easy access to all five parks.

With a total of 338 guest rooms, including 24 treehouses, there are rooms for every group size.

The hotel started accepting reservations from Jan 24, but guests can only stay at the hotel from April 2 onwards.

Curious about this new oasis away from the city? Here's a first look at what visitors can look forward to.

Treehouses and rooms with a view

Out of all the accommodations, the highlight would definitely be the Mandai Treehouse and Grand Mandai Treehouse.

There are just 24 of these, and each room offers stunning views of either the garden or reservoir, which guests can enjoy from their own private patio.

The 678 sq ft room is furnished with a king-sized bed, television, minibar, as well as a coffee and tea machine. Guests can also select pillows of their choice from the pillow menu.

In the luxuriously spacious bathroom, guests can take a long, deep soak in the bathtub and pamper themselves with exclusive Banyan Tree toiletries. If they like the products, they can also purchase these from the gift shop.

Guests staying in the Grand Mandai Treehouse can also use a pool that overlooks the reservoir.

Prices for the Mandai Treehouse start from $1,025, while prices for the Grand Mandai Treehouse start from $1,205.

Apart from the treehouses, there are other room options for guests to choose from.

For instance, the Retreat Twin, Retreat King, Rainforest Twin, Rainforest King, Sanctuary Twin and Sanctuary King. These are all 388 sq ft-large and provide views of either the garden, reservoir or Mandai.

Prices start from $305 for the Retreat rooms, $337 for the Rainforest rooms and $369 for the Sanctuary rooms.

For something more luxurious, there are the Rainforest Suite and Sanctuary Suite, which are both 592 sq ft-large and offer views of the garden and reservoir respectively.

Prices start from $529 for the Rainforest Suite and $593 for the Sanctuary Suite.

Similar to the treehouses, these rooms have amenities like a television, minibar, and a coffee and tea machine.

In total, there are also 72 family rooms consisting of the Family Retreat, Family Rainforest and Family Sanctuary.

These are all 474 sq ft-large and feature a king-sized bed for the adults and cosy bunk beds for the little ones.

Prices start from $401 for the Retreat rooms, $433 for the Rainforest rooms and $465 for the Sanctuary rooms.

As part of sustainability efforts, the windows for all rooms apart from the treehouses can fully open, allowing for natural ventilation. Guests need not fret over bugs as there are mosquito nets installed.

Rooftop pool, spa and more

Those craving for some personal time will be pleased with the amenities Mandai Rainforest Resort has to offer.

At the top of the hotel is a rooftop pool that offers breathtaking, unobstructed views of the Upper Seletar Reservoir.

Guests also have access to the award-winning Banyan Tree Spa.

These have six treatment rooms in total, and three of these are pods that were inspired by the scales of the Sunda pangolin.

Some services available include detoxifying body wraps crafted with natural ingredients like turmeric and ginger, and signature massages that enhance circulation and alleviate muscle fatigue.

There are also workshops where guests can make their own scrubs.

Parents who wish to enjoy some 'me' time can drop off their children at the Rangers Club, a playroom featuring toys and books.

Additionally, outside the Rangers Club is a playground for the hyperactive kids.

Want to bring home a souvenir? There's the Banyan Tree Gallery, a gift shop selling exclusive merchandise.

Curb your hunger pangs

Worried about getting hungry in the middle of the wildlife reserve? Fret not as the hotel has two dining experiences.

There's Forage, a speciality restaurant that overlooks the reservoir.

It has a "trust the chef" menu, which features an array of fresh ingredients that are sourced daily, some of which are from the resort's rooftop edible garden.

There's also Planter's Shed, an all-day dining restaurant that has both local and international cuisines.

Breakfast and dinner are buffets that have live cooking stations and roving tableside service for an interactive dining experience.

During lunch, a la carte menus are available.

The spa, gift shop and restaurants are also open to the public.

Exclusive wildlife experiences

There are also special experiences across the Mandai Wildlife Reserve that have been exclusively curated for hotel guests.

Kids can enjoy the Wild ZooDay Camp, an immersive guided tour for those aged six to 10 years old.

Here, they can visit the Singapore Zoo and meet its various animals.

There's also the Wild Walk programme at Bird Paradise, where guests can observe the birds at their most active and interact with the keepers.

Apart from these, hotel guests can benefit from special rates on park entry and signature programmes.

[[nid:714735]]

Address: 60 Mandai Lake Road, Singapore 729979

melissateo@asiaone.com