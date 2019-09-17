Quizzes, websites and apps to know more about yourself

Having difficulties achieving your next breakthrough at work? Or maybe you’re facing some issues with your relationships?

Perhaps what you’re lacking, is the understanding of who you are as an individual and how this affects your interaction with the outside world.

To help you obtain clarity and give you a boost in building better, more effective and harmonious relationships, we’ve gathered nine different quizzes, tests, readings, websites and apps that can shed light into your destiny and personality.

1. 16 PERSONALITIES

16 Personalities is built based on the Myers–Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) that categorises people into four distinct psychological functions.

They are namely, extroversion (E) or introversion (I), sensing (S) or intuition (N), thinking (T) or feeling (F) and judging (J) or perceiving (P), with which a permutation of four traits (e.g. EITJ or ISFP) would result in you being categorised as one of the 16 possible personality types.

16 Personalities has an added aspect — assertive or turbulent. The reasoning and methodology of this personality test is complex and deep, so we will not attempt to summarise them for you.

If you’re interested however, head to its website and do the free test. After doing so, you’ll get your results and a breakdown of who you are and how you view and interact with the world.

A similar quiz you can take is the Jung personality test created based on the work of Swiss psychoanalyst Carl Jung via 123test.

2. CO-STAR ASTROLOGY APP

Mention astrology and most of you would know your sun sign, that is, the sign you were born under based on your birth date. However, there is more to you than just your sun sign.

These include your moon sign, rising sign and many others. To help you uncover the different signs you are born under, download the free Co-Star Astrology app, key in your birth date, timing and location of birth and you’ll get your natal chart and an accompanying reading.

As the app states, the natal chart “is a snapshot of the solar system based on the exact day, time, and place you were born”.

This reading will give a deeper understanding of who you are based on the placement of the planets.

You can use it to compare notes with a loved one who might shares the same sun sign and birth year (and even birthday) as you, and see how the two of you differ from each other. While this app is currently only available for Apple iOS devices, you can also key in your data on its website and get the reading emailed to you.

3. THE PATTERN APP

Similar to Co-Star Astrology, The Pattern app requires you to key in your birth date, timing and location.

There, the app will generate specific personality information such as who you are, what you stand for, what are personal challenges you face, how you treat relationships and how your life might be at different periods.

If you’re feeling skeptical about app, just know that Hollywood actor Channing Tatum is a fan of the app and loves it for the “crazy insights on me and my life”.

You can also add your friends via the app and compare if you have shared characteristics with them. Its website has a section dedicated to letting you know more about its system. The app is unfortunately only available for Apple iOS devices.

4. NUMEROLOGY/LIFE PATH NUMBER

Using the concept of numerology, the life path number is said to help you achieve spiritual clarity on who you are and what you’re meant to do.

You can find out your life path number by adding up the numbers of your birth date including the year until you get a number that is either between one to nine, 11, 22 or 33.

For example, someone with a birth date of February 14, 1993 would have a life path number of 1 + 4 + 0 + 2 + 1 + 9 + 9 + 3 = 29 = 11 (2+9). After that you can Google your life path number or watch videos from YouTube, such as this from YouTuber named Stargirl the Practical Witch, who unpacks what each life path number means.

5. HUMAN DESIGN SYSTEM

According to Jovian Archive, Human Design, also known as Body Graph, is a guide “on how to navigate life perfectly aligned with who you are.”

Using its free chart, you’ll need your birth time, place and location to generate your personalised reading. Then, you can use the resources on its website (or you could just Google keywords from your results) to find out more about yourself.

Lynette Hagins, a teacher on the Human Design, has also shared on Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle website Goop more information on what the system is and how it works.

In short, Human Design is best to inform you on how you should make important decisions (based on your Strategy and Authority Type).

6. DOPE PERSONALITY TEST

The DOPE personality test broadly categorises people into four distinct bird types — the peace-loving dove, logical owl, outgoing peacock and bold eagle.

You can do a free quiz on Richard Step’s website, a page dedicated to various personality tests. The quiz is a self-assessment of who you think you are based on your selection of the adjectives that corresponds best.

After that, you can visit various other websites (or just Google) to find out what your bird type is and what it means. We’ve found some via Power of Positivity and Examined Existence.

The DOPE test can help you identify your own strengths and weaknesses and help inform the way you make decisions and interact with others.

7. DISC AND THE BIG FIVE PERSONALITY TESTS

While the DISC and the Big Five personality tests categorise you in different ways, we’re putting them together a whole as the method of asking is the same.

You would answer various statements in relation to yourself and whether they are reflective, or not, of you.

DISC breaks you down into the four parameters — dominance, influence, steadiness and compliance.

The Big Five personality types on the other hand, are your levels of openness, conscientiousness, extraversion, agreeableness and neuroticism.

Like the other tests above, both DISC and Big Five will give you greater insights into how you operate. You can take the DISC test via 123test and the Big Five via Truity.

8. BA ZI READING

Ba Zi reading, or Eight Characters, is a form of Chinese geomancy that uses your birth date and time to predict your destiny.

There are free online calculators that help you plot your Ba Zi chart but you would ultimately require a master to help you make sense of the different symbols, numbers and placements.

You can get your Ba Zi read and deciphered at places such as Serene Astrologer and Trading and Joey Yap.

More often than not, you can also get other readings with these professionals based on Chinese geomancy and astrology such as feng shui and Wheel of Dharma divination.

9. THE FIVE LOVE LANGUAGE

Created by author and pastor Gary Chapman, the Five Love Language test helps an individual understand how they prefer receiving and giving love. The five languages are: words of affirmation, acts of service, gifts, quality time and physical touch.

Doing the free test on the Five Love Language will help you understand how you feel loved. Share the results with your partner and loved ones and get them to do the quiz as well, it might help you understand how each other work, build stronger relationships and mitigate misunderstandings.

This article was first published in Her World Online .