Gen Z Taoist priest says 'most powerful holy water' can be made during this year's Dragon Boat Festival

For many, Dragon Boat Festival is the time to indulge in rice dumplings and watch dragon boat races — but for some, it may also be the time to make "holy water".

In a TikTok post uploaded on June 10, Lee Chee Tong, more popularly known by his handle Qztaoism, shared that this year's Dragon Boat Festival (June 19) "is very special", and presented an opportunity for believers to prepare the blessed water.

The 27-year-old Taoist priest explained that this was because this year's Dragon Boat Festival is happening on a "rare year" — with the zodiac year, month, date and time all representative of the fire element in Chinese ba zi (an ancient Chinese astrology and metaphysics system).

"It's all fire and yang energy," he said. "It's going to be at the peak. So from 11am to 1pm on June 19 is when you can produce the most powerful holy water ever."

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@qztaoism/video/7649717424987720981[/embed]

According to Chee Tong, believers can make the holy water simply by placing water outdoors and letting it bake in the sun during the given time.

This will create what he describes as water that's "pure yang energy".

"You can use it to cleanse your house, you can use it to drink, whatever [you want]," the Taoist priest said.

But what if it rains?

In response to a commenter's question, Chee Tong said that it's "even better".

"Collect the rainwater, that's the best," he said, adding that rainwater is actually "even holier".

Some asked for other benefits of the holy water, to which the Taoist priest responded: "Can cleanse, remove bad luck, can be used to attract wealth too."

And while many netizens posed genuine questions on how to go about making the holy water, some took a more light-hearted approach in the comments section.

"Can I use it to steam the most powerful holy ba zhang (rice dumpling)?" one asked, while another said: "Going to sell on Carousell. Holy water ultra pro max."

The Dragon Boat Festival, also known as the Duan Wu Festival, is a traditional Chinese holiday celebrated on the fifth day of the fifth lunar month. The festival commemorates Qu Yuan, an incorruptible minister who drowned himself after being banished from his kingdom.

In Chinese beliefs, holy water refers to water that is "blessed". It is often used for purification, healing and warding off bad luck.

AsiaOne has reached out to Chee Tong for more information.

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carol.ong@asiaone.com