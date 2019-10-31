The race to eat Bangkok's 'biggest burger', a 10,000-calorie challenge

A woman holds up what the Chris Steaks & Burgers restaurant says is Thailand's biggest burger weighing more than 6 kilograms, before a competition held to eat it at the restaurant in Bangkok, Thailand, October 11, 2019.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

BANGKOK - A Bangkok burger joint has become an internet sensation after YouTubers started challenging each other to eat its biggest meal - a near 6kg (13 pound) patty covered in fried onion rings, bacon and mayonnaise.

Chris Steaks and Burgers is offering a 10,000 baht (S$450) prize for anyone who can finish the mammoth snack in nine minutes - one baht for every calorie.

Owner Komdech Kongsuwan, who says it is the country's biggest burger, dreamed up the contest after three customers managed the feat. New challengers are coming through the door every day.

Among them was Pakorn Porncheewangkoon, who failed to finish the burger in time. "I will eat a burger at some point (in the future), but not any time soon," he said.

The beef version of the "6kg Burger" costs 2,500 baht and the pork one 3,500 baht.

