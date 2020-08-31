Radio DJ Lin Pei Fen on her pregnancy: 'It's ok to not be social-media-pretty'

If you don’t already know, baby no. 2’s on the way for Mediacorp radio DJ Lin Pei Fen.

Turns out, it’s the reason why the 36-year-old has not been posting photos of herself — although that has nothing to do with her being self-conscious of her growing belly.

She explains in an Instagram update: “Because I’m a big mama and most of the time I’m sloppily clad in my most comfy super-oversized home clothes.”

In her post, Lin shared a comparison photo of her pre- and during pregnancy, as she mentions the difficulty with certain movements like bending and squatting down.