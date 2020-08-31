Radio DJ Lin Pei Fen on her pregnancy: 'It's ok to not be social-media-pretty'

If you don’t already know, baby no. 2’s on the way for Mediacorp radio DJ Lin Pei Fen.
Turns out, it’s the reason why the 36-year-old has not been posting photos of herself — although that has nothing to do with her being self-conscious of her growing belly.
She explains in an Instagram update: “Because I’m a big mama and most of the time I’m sloppily clad in my most comfy super-oversized home clothes.”
In her post, Lin shared a comparison photo of her pre- and during pregnancy, as she mentions the difficulty with certain movements like bending and squatting down.
One of the photos also featured Lin pinching a comb with her toes, which she admits that she really does "pick up most things on the floor with [her] toes now”.
While Lin acknowledged in her caption that her get-up is “not the most ig-inspiring” or “social-media-likes-worthy”, she is seemingly comfortable in her own skin.
“Do I wish I am the slim mama-to-be who can don beautiful tight-fit dresses that show off my sleek maternity curves in a tastefully sexy and fashionably appealing manner? Well…no.”
Undeniably, pregnancy brings about changes to a woman’s body in many ways possible. And especially with social media, there can be a certain pressure to look great for the ‘gram.
Wrote Lin: “With social media, there are more than enough inspiration and role models for glam mamas. So I’ll just buck the trend a little for now.”
If any, Lin shared that she is grateful for this pregnancy that has enabled her to be her most comfortable self.
“I am most at ease when I don’t have to doll up,” said Lin who is born and raised in Singapore.
But to each his own as Lin highlights: “Every mama is different, so if you are a glam mama and you feel happy dressing up, then do it!”
Meanwhile, for mums who prefer things simple, Lin shares: “It’s ok to not doll up and be social-media-pretty! Just be yourself, be comfortable and be happy.”
“Because happy mummy=happy baby=happy daddy=happy family,” she adds.
Lin is married to business manager Lie Wei Xiang. The couple welcomed their son, Luke, in July 2015 and are expecting their second child in Oct this year.
This article was first published in theAsianparent.