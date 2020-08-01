Raffles Hotel unveils brand new spa

PHOTO: Raffles Hotel
Poppy Skinner
BLLNR

When Singapore's most famous hotel, Raffles, closed for renovations, word on the street was that something pretty special was going to be unveiled when the doors finally reopened and now, bit by bit, we are realising just how special this historic renovation has turned out to be.

Singapore might be known as the Garden City but a quick scan around and you can quickly see why we might also be known as the spa city.

With luxurious offerings on every corner, it takes a mighty force to nudge your way into this crowded space, but that's exactly what Raffles have just done with their uber-glam new Raffles Spa.

Sitting pretty in the newly re-done Raffles Arcade, the brand-new spa has been carefully designed by famed New York interior firm, Champalimaud, and boasts seven treatment suites including a private couples suite.

PHOTO: Raffles Hotel

When it comes to the theme of the spa, each room has been named after a gemstone, giving you a heads up on what you can expect in terms of treatment and vibe.

From start to finish, this new spa aims to take you on a journey of wellness and relaxation and you are greeted with a glass of gemstone infused water before a dip in the thermal spa, aimed to promote blood circulation and relaxation.

When it comes to treatments, there's the Raffles Signature Gemstone Massage which aims to ease away stress and tension using the natural healing properties of the gemstones, there is also a Sumatra Healing Ceremony which using ancient organic herbs with traditional techniques to take you on a journey of healing and revitalisation.

PHOTO: Raffles Hotel

All the treatments at the spa are done using skin and body products from ISUN and Mikimoto which are famed for using natural and organic ingredients to promote healing and wellness.

The pampering doesn't stop when the treatment ends either as the brand-new spa also boasts a steam room, ice-foundation and heated pool, with each treatment room housing its own en-suite shower room for you to get ready to face the outside world again in style.

This article was first published in BLLNR.

