Rain, rain, go away, because there will be 2 electric roadsters at the Singapore Motorshow 2024

The MG Cyberster and Polestar 6 are two of the star cars at the Suntec automotive event from Jan 11 to 14.

The MG Cyberster may not be the first electric roadster to hit the road in Singapore, if we remember the tentative Tesla Roadster from over a decade ago, but the British-Chinese sports car will be the first proper battery-electric roadster to be sold in Singapore later this year, complete with test drives and aftersales support.

The Cyberster brings the MG marque back to the sports car segment after the company's successful transition to sensible electric runabouts, but with a new-age battery powertrain for high levels of performance with zero "engine" emission.

The Cyberster is all about drama — an evocative exterior that pays homage to MG's classic roadsters from the good old days, an exciting cockpit equipped with advanced driving technology, and scissor doors to make every entry/exit dramatic for the driver, co-driver, car spotters and passers-by.

The other electrifying roadster at Singapore Motorshow 2024, the Polestar 6 (in clay model form), is a few years further away from production than the MG Cyberster, with the Polestar superstar expected to make its showroom debut in 2026. The initial production run of 500 units is already spoken for.

The Swedish electric performance car company describes its Polestar 6 as a perfect combination of powerful electric performance and the thrill of fresh air with the top down.

The futuristic hard-top convertible features up to 650kW and 900Nm from its dual-motor powertrain, which promises to take the car from a standstill to 100km/h in 3.2 seconds and continue accelerating till 250km/h.

The Singapore Motorshow 2024 will run from Jan 11 to 14, 2024 at Levels 3 and 4 of the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre. Tickets can be purchased online on SISTIC or in person at Suntec Singapore Concourse Level 3.

This article was first published in Motorist.