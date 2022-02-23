Rain, rain, go away: Couple's anniversary Vespa ride didn't exactly go according to plan

This man probably thought he'd score points when he surprised his girlfriend with a Vespa ride on their anniversary day.

Unfortunately for the duo, the sunny start to their Vespa ride didn't hold out and the couple was drenched in rain midway through their journey, much to netizens' amusement.

TikTok user Candycoconut96 posted last Sunday (Feb 20) that her boyfriend outdid himself by renting a Vespa and planning out a date for them.

She was particularly impressed by the classic Louis Vuitton monogram prints found on her helmet and the Vespa's seat.

https://www.tiktok.com/@candycoconut96/video/7066354120986201346?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id6944924152827184641

"Excited! Weeee, let's go," she wrote as clips of them roaming around the island were shown in the video.

Funnily enough, many in the comments section were more excited to have a glimpse of the other side of the story.

Screengrab/TikTok/Candycoconut96

To be fair to her, Candycoconut96 was a good sport and shared the clip a day later, captioned: "Why people don't buy Vespas".

While the 10-second clip — which promptly went viral with over 305,000 views — lacks the rosiness of the video prior, there's no doubt it was one of the more unforgettable moments of the couple's anniversary celebrations.

