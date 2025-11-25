Rainforest Festival by Banyan Group brings a new kind of cultural experience to Singapore

In a city where weekends often blur into mall visits and polished pop-ups, the Rainforest Festival offers something different, an invitation to slow down and reconnect with what's already here. Hosted by Banyan Group and held at the new Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree, this inaugural event unfolds not in a convention centre or a concrete amphitheatre, but in a living, breathing ecosystem.

Set within the Mandai precinct, a part of Singapore still rich in primary and secondary forest, the festival takes place on the edge of both wilderness and imagination. It's not built around spectacle, but around presence, something that's increasingly rare in modern urban life.

At the heart of the festival is a series of thoughtfully curated experiences. The Animal Diversity Workshops, developed with the Mandai Wildlife Group, bring the surrounding environment into sharper focus. Culinary sessions at the Planter's Shed unfold more like conversations than classes, exploring Thai and Peranakan food cultures with a gentle intimacy. There's also forest bathing, nature sketching, and storytelling sessions scattered through the day. Each is small in scale but expansive in intention.

Further in, the GREEN-HOUSE HangOut offers a pocket-sized take on Singapore's larger sustainable lifestyle events. Ten homegrown brands line the path, offering craft-forward goods and rainforest-inspired DIY workshops that feel refreshingly unhurried.

Music anchors the weekend with live performances at the Festival Stage. Saturday (Nov 29) brings Wolfgang Violin Studio at 11am, followed by Joie Tan, Jack & Rai, Heart Songs by Gabrielle Mendoza, and MICappella rounding out the day at 5.30pm. Sunday (Nov 30) slows the tempo with a four-hour session by Beans&Beats, mixing music with a soft social pulse.

For families, there are open-ended activities that don't rely on gimmicks to hold attention. For adults, a quiet recalibration. Less an escape, more a reminder: that nature in Singapore is not gone, it's just been waiting.

The Rainforest Festival takes place from Nov 27 to Dec 3, 10am to 6pm daily, at Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree. General Admission Tickets are priced at $10 on weekdays and $15 on weekends, inclusive of access to the festival grounds and same-day complimentary activities. Admission is free for children under four, in-house guests, and participants of paid resort and wildlife experiences during the festival week.

This article was first published in City Nomads.