Mandai's Rainforest Wild Adventure to open second phase in May

The second phase of Rainforest Wild Adventure will have a soft opening on May 20, ahead of its grand opening later in the month.

Soon, visitors will be able to explore the full 20 hectares of "naturalistic habitats inspired by the rainforests of Asia and Africa within a single visit", the Mandai Wildlife Group said in a press release on Wednesday (May 6).

Previously known as Rainforest Wild Asia and Africa, the adventure-based wildlife park at Mandai Wildlife Reserve is now a single park with two zones: Rainforest Wild Adventure West (already open) and Rainforest Wild Adventure East.

The opening of Rainforest Wild Adventure East will bring the park's total number of Adventure+ activities to nine across both zones.

Activities galore

Spanning seven hectares, Rainforest Wild Adventure East is inspired by Afro-tropical and Madagascan landscapes.

There, visitors can take their pick of activities: glide among the tree canopy on the Canopy Glider or soar eight metres above ground on the Ravine Swing.

Those seeking a bigger rush can climb an 11-metre-high structure for sweeping views of the surrounding area on Split Rock Summit. They can also scale a strangler fig on Primate Climb for a great view of Diana monkeys in their habitats.

While on the 125-metre harnessed course Treetop Traverse, visitors may have chance encounters with wildlife in the park.

Thrill-seekers can also opt for Black Adventure activities held at Rainforest Wild Adventure West. The guided high-element experiences include ascending a karst rock face and a simulated cave expedition.

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Meet endangered species

The okapi, which is the giraffe's closest living relative, will make its debut at Rainforest Wild Adventure East.

According to Mandai Wildlife Group, this endangered species hails from the dense forests of the Congo in Central Africa and is the only one of its kind in any zoological park in Southeast Asia.

Rainforest Wild Adventure East will be home to four okapis, comprising two pairs that arrived from zoos in Europe.

"The pairs were recommended for breeding under the Eaza Ex situ Programme, a coordinated conservation initiative across accredited zoos worldwide that aims to maintain healthy, genetically diverse populations of threatened species", said Mandai Wildlife Group.

Visitors can also look out for other animals at the park, such as the pygmy hippo, eastern bongo, red river hog, Nile lechwe, lemurs, turacos, and ibises.

Do note that animal activity and visibility will vary across the park, as the habitats are designed to give animals the freedom to roam, rest, and express natural behaviours that support their well-being.

Soft opening

To mark Rainforest Wild Adventure's opening, Mandai Wildlife Group has teamed up with The Walt Disney Company Southeast Asia to launch National Geographic Pop-Up stores.

The retail shops at East and West will feature National Geographic-themed spaces, featuring fan-favourite National Geographic Apparel collections.

During the soft opening, Rainforest Wild Adventure will be open from 9am to 6pm, with last admission at 5pm.

Ticket prices, which include entry to both zones, start from $50 for adults, $35 for children and students, and $25 for senior citizens.

For more information, visit Mandai Wildlife Group's website.

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melissateo@asiaone.com