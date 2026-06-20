Raise the steaks for Dad this Father's Day

We know that suggesting steakhouses for your Father’s Day (June 21) celebrations is kinda cliche, but we couldn’t ignore the ever-growing number of red-blooded restaurants that have mushroomed across town in the past few years.

So here’s a small list of them to treat your dad to if he’s a meat lover.

If he isn’t, there are plenty other delicious things on the menu worth feasting on too.

ASAP & Co

The name Asap means smoke in Malay, which hints at what you can expect at this impressive Muslim-owned steakhouse.

Owner and former art gallery co-ordinator Isrudy Shaik, whose great-grandfather Moona Kadir was widely regarded as the “cattle king of Singapore” in the 1910s, imports premium cuts of meat, many of which are dry-aged in-house and smoked over cherry, oak or apple woods before getting a good sear on the grill.

Among the cuts to choose from are a 100 percent grass-fed Southern Ranges SR4 ribeye ($58), a 28 days dry-aged black Angus MS4 Porterhouse ($138), and Kurohana Black Wagyu A5 striploin ($187).

If you’re coming in a group, try the Sovereign Feast (from $377), comprising Jack’s Creek F4 wagyu, Robbins Island full blood wagyu, and Kurohana A5 wagyu — a selection that restaurant calls its “ultimate wagyu experience”.

Coach Restaurant

The design at the gorgeous Coach Restaurant at Jewel Changi Airport takes its cues from classic New York City steakhouses, with curved tan leather booths and plump seats that front the kitchen counter behind which head chef Kurt Sombero (late of Burnt Ends and Meatsmith Little India) and his team sling USDA prime cuts (from $40 for a 200g hanger steak) and Japanese Satsuma wagyu A5 (from $95 for a 250g A5 striploin).

Just in time for Father’s Day, the restaurant has launched a Sunday Prime Rib (starting June 7).

The star of the show is, of course, a prime rib dry-aged in-house for 20 to 25 days.

Throughout the aging process, the corn-fed beef is infused and smoked with corn husks and Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight bourbon whiskey, infusing it with complex flavour.

Priced at $68 per person, it is served with a choice of two sides.

On Father’s Day, dads who order the Sunday Prime Rib will get a complimentary Coach beer or Woodford Reserve Old Fashioned.

La Vache!

French for ‘holy cow!’, this steakhouse, which opened in August last year, keeps things simple with the classic l’entrecote experience.

For $68 per person, you get an organic green salad, a trimmed 280g USDA Double Gold Ribeye with unlimited frites (that’s French for fries) and as much of that moreish signature sauce as you want.

For a sweet ending, choose from classic French desserts like profiteroles, lemon meringue tart and raspberry millefeuille ($16 each).

Il Toro

Established last October, chef Drew Nocente’s Il Toro is an ode to cooking over woodfire and his Australian Italian heritage.

Prime cuts of beef and seafood are deftly cooked over Australian ironbark wood, as well as apple and orange wood, which impart nuanced depth to dishes like his signature Blackmore Wagyu Tri Tip MS9 ($88, 200g), a cut exclusive to Il Toro and prized for its exceptional marbling and rich flavour.

Other sharing options abound, including a dry-aged pork tomahawk ($68, 650g), Stone Axe wagyu MS9 ribeye ($120, 300g), and a Little Joe grass-fed tomahawk ($220, 1.1kg).

You’ll want to save space for dessert here. Nocente’s mint slice ($16) with mint semifreddo, smoked chocolate ganache and meringue, is an irresistibly sweet way to end the meal.

Stags Head Steakhouse

In January, the people behind Bistecca Tuscan Steakhouse and Artemis Grill debuted this London-style steakhouse at Pan Pacific Singapore.

At the heart of its menu are large sharing portions that include tomahawks, porterhouses and bone-in F1 wagyu, many of which are dry-aged on site and cooked over binchotan and applewood.

Sundays are extra special here with the British Sunday Roast (available at lunch, pre-order for dinner). Selected cuts, including a 600g Dingley Dell double pork chop ($168, serves up to three people), 900g dry-aged bone-in sirloin (serves up to four), and six-bone lamb rack ($198, serves two to three), are served with all the classic accompaniments — think roasted Brussels sprouts, beef fat roasted potatoes, braised red cabbage and Yorkshire pudding.

Wagyu Jin

Wagyu Jin's kappo-style omakase ($188 for lunch and from $288 for dinner) is a gastronomic journey across Japan’s key cattle-rearing regions.

Well-known wagyu prefectures like Matsusaka, Yonezawa, Hida, Miyazaki and Kagoshima are expressed in ways that suit the character of their beef.

To wit, a delicate consomme distils the gentle richness of Kagoshima beef, while the chateaubriand sando celebrates the prized tenderness of Yonezawa wagyu.

Even richer expressions like Hida wagyu sukiyaki and grilled slivers of Miyazaki wagyu are handled with a deft lightless that keeps the meal from tipping into excess.

An excellent way to impress dad if you’re up for a splurge.

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This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.