Raise your steins to Oktoberfest 2023 in Singapore

Ah, Oktoberfest — the time of year when we're encouraged to indulge in some hearty revelry, savour the finest brews, and feast on delectable Bavarian treats without a shred of guilt. In fact, it's the one season where drinking your body's weight in beer is not only acceptable, but downright encouraged.

So, if you're looking for the perfect places to immerse yourself in the Oktoberfest spirit right here in Singapore, you're in for a treat. We've got your back with a guide to the best spots in town where you can eat, drink, and celebrate Oktoberfest 2023 in style.

But wait, what's Oktoberfest all about?

Before we dive into the steins and bratwurst, let's take a quick jaunt through history, shall we? Oktoberfest, which originated as a grand wedding celebration on Oct 12, 1810, in Munich for the Bavarian crown prince Ludwig and Princess Therese, has endured for over two centuries. The festivities included days of unabashed drinking, feasting, and even horse races.

This grand party grew into the Oktoberfest we know and love today, celebrated worldwide as a homage to Bavarian culture, complete with beer, sausages, and lederhosen.

Best Oktoberfest venues in Singapore

Now that you're up to speed on the origins, let's get to the heart of the matter — where to experience the best Oktoberfest celebrations right here in Singapore. We've done some digging and came up with a list of places that are sure to show you a good time:

Paulaner Brauhaus

Paulaner Brauhaus is your go-to destination for an authentic Oktoberfest experience. From Sept 1 to Oct 31, 2023, they’re rolling out the red carpet for beer-lovers like you.

Expect live music, traditional Bavarian delights, and, of course, an abundance of beer. With free-flowing pints, including their seasonal O-fest brew, priced at just S$40, this is a steal.

Don’t miss their mouthwatering Bavarian specialties like grilled veal cutlet, roasted duck, and a hearty sausage platter.

Location: 9 Raffles Boulevard, #01-01, Millenia Walk, Singapore 039596

Operating hours: Sun to Thurs (11 am – 12 am), Fri to Sat (11 am – 1 am)

Menu: Paulaner Brauhaus

How to get there:

Starting from Promenade MRT (a four-minute walk): Make your way through Millenia Walk Mall, take the exit at the Great Hall leading to the private street, and then proceed along it until you reach Suntec City Convention Centre.

For those coming from Esplanade MRT (a four-minute walk): Simply walk alongside Suntec City Mall and access the Level 2 link bridge (located adjacent to Don Don Donki) for a convenient street crossing.

Frieda Beer Garden & German Restaurant

Frieda is a local favourite, known for its authentic German cuisine and an impressive selection of brews.

From Sept 22 to Oct 15, 2023, Frieda will be your home away from home for a three-week Oktoberfest celebration. Live music, traditional Bavarian food, and an extensive range of German beers await. It’s a true gem for those seeking an authentic Oktoberfest experience.

Location: 13 Stamford Rd, Singapore 178905

Operating hours: Sun to Thurs (11.30 am – 2.30 pm, 4 pm – 10 pm), Fri to Sat (6 pm – 10.30 pm)

Menu: Frieda German Restaurant

How to get there: From City Hall MRT (just a two-minute stroll away), use the MRT underpass leading to Capitol Piazza.

And maybe while you’re between steins 2 and 3 (hey, we’re not judging), why not take a moment to peruse the vast selection of properties at our disposal? Today just might be the day you find your ideal home in the Lion City.

Swiss Club

From Sept 27 to Sept 30, 2023, the Swiss Club Oktoberfest is one of the most sought-after Oktoberfest events in Singapore. Here, you’ll find live music, traditional Bavarian dishes, and more beer than you can imagine.

The four-day extravaganza is perfect for those who want to immerse themselves in the full Oktoberfest experience.

Location: 36 Swiss Club Rd., Singapore 288139

Operating hours: Mon to Sun (7 am – 10 pm)

Menu: Swiss Club

How to get there:

Board the Downtown MRT and disembark at Sixth Avenue Station (DT7) NEW.

Alternatively, take the Downtown MRT to King Albert Station (DT6).Afterward, hop on any South-bound bus (such as 66, 67, 74, 151, 154, 157, 170, 171, 174, 852, 961, 961C) along Bukit Timah Road. Your destination is the bus station 42039, known as “Opp. The Nexus.” Once you arrive there, you can conveniently access the free shuttle bus.

Brotzeit

For those of you looking for a family-friendly spot or just a relaxing atmosphere to catch up with friends over an ice-cold, frothy mug of beer, Brotzeit is the place to be.

Running until Oct 29, 2023, they offer a traditional Bavarian menu and drink specials that will leave you craving for more.

Location: 1 HarbourFront Walk #01-149/151, VivoCity Singapore 098585 (Includes other locations like Raffles City, Westgate and Katong)

Operating hours: Mon – Sun (11 am to 11 pm)

Menu: Brotzeit

How to get there: 1-minute walk from Harbourfront MRT

Escape Restaurant @ One Farrer Hotel

If you’re searching for a diverse Oktoberfest experience, check out One Farrer Hotel’s Okto-beer-fest. They offer an array of food, drinks, and entertainment options.

Don’t miss their Oktoberfest buffet at Cafe Park Royal, live music, and dancing at the hotel’s lobby lounge. It’s a fantastic way to revel in the festivities of Oktoberfest right here in Singapore.

Location: 1 Farrer Park Station Rd, One Farrer Hotel, 6th Floor, Singapore 217562

Operating hours: Mon – Sun (12 pm – 10 pm)

Menu: One Farrer Hotel

How to get there: A 1-minute walk from Farrer Park MRT.

Honourable mentions:

Crane: Located in Clarke Quay, this rooftop bar offers a unique Oktoberfest experience with its German-inspired menu and selection of beers.

Crossroads Cafe: Situated at the Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel, this cafe offers a special Oktoberfest menu with German dishes and beers.

Ellenborough Market Cafe: Located at the Swissotel Merchant Court, this cafe serves up a delectable Oktoberfest buffet with a wide range of German dishes and beers.

Level33: This rooftop microbrewery and restaurant offer stunning city skyline views. Keep an eye out for their live music, traditional Bavarian food, and a wide selection of German beers!

1-Atico: At the Ion Orchard shopping mall, this rooftop bar provides a stunning view of the city skyline and a selection of German beers for Oktoberfest.

The Alkaff Mansion: Join the Oktoberfest party at this historic mansion, featuring live music, DJ sets, carnival game booths, and beer for only S$12 per person.

Wrapping up

Our city is all set to embrace the festive spirit of Oktoberfest in style in 2023.

With a plethora of venues offering traditional German cuisine, lively music, and, of course, an abundance of beer, you're spoilt for choice. So, gather your friends, dust off your lederhosen, and get ready for an unforgettable Oktoberfest celebration right here in the Lion City. Prost!

Just a quick note — the information provided in this article is accurate as of September 2023. For the latest updates and further details, keep an eye out for official website or social media channels.

ALSO READ: Back and better: Reimondo Seafood Congee to reopen with new stall and concept at ITE

This article was first published in 99.co.