Ralliart brand revived with special edition Triton and Pajero Sport

Mitsubishi has revealed the first products of its revived Ralliart sub-brand: The Mitsubishi Triton Ralliart and the Pajero Sport Ralliart special edition.

Both vehicles are now available in showrooms across Thailand.

The rugged models both feature black grilles and alloy wheels. Meanwhile, their sides get decals in a red, silver and black stripe pattern, reminiscent of Mitsubishi’s historic rally cars.

The Mitsubishi Triton Ralliart is based on the low-rider variant of the Triton Club Cab (Mega Cab) and Double Cab.

Up front, the pickup truck gets an additional red accent on its front bumper. A bedliner that sports the Ralliart logo also features at the rear.

Two exterior colour options are available for the Triton Ralliart: A two-tone exterior with a Solid White body and a Black roof, and Jet Black Mica.

The Mitsubishi Triton Ralliart special edition gets red mudguards just like the Mitsubishi rally cars of old.

PHOTO: Torque

Those that opt for the two-tone finish will get black door mirrors, black door handles, a black rear gate handle and black rear bumper.

The Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Ralliart meanwhile, also features front and rear bumpers with red accents and the Ralliart logos.

Two exterior colour options are also available for the Pajero Sport Ralliart: A two-tone exterior with a White Diamond body and a Black roof, and Jet Black Mica.

Exclusive to the two-tone colour model are black fender arch mouldings. Those that opt for this finish will also get black roof rails, a black shark fin antenna and a black tailgate spoiler.

Both models get floor mats with the Ralliart logo in the cabin.

This article was first published in Torque.