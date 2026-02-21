'Be human first, influence later': Kampong Glam bazaar banner a 'lovely reminder' to food reviewers, says netizen

Taste and dining experience can be subjective, and while food reviews and ratings can serve as references for diners, some have also turned out to be quite controversial.

Lucas Neo's "Exposing Michelin Hawker" series is a case in point, drawing backlash for his self-professed "brutally honest review" videos.

Then in December 2025, a Stomp commentary, which criticised Hup Chong Yong Tau Foo's pricing, led to MP Valerie Lee (Pasir Ris-Changi GRC) filing a parliamentary question.

Netizens, content creators and F&B owners alike have said food reviews can affect the livelihoods of food establishments.

Turning to the present, a plain and straightforward banner hung on a lamp post along Muscat Street, at the entrance of the Kampong Glam bazaar, has drawn growing interest from social media users.

The banner reads: "We strive for perfection, but we are only human. If you feel inclined to leave a negative review, we humbly ask for the opportunity to make it right first."

"Kindness is not found in anything except that it beautifies it. Be human first, influence later," it added at the end.

The banner also leaned on the teachings of the Prophet to encourage bazaar-goers to approach stallholders privately if a dish is not to their liking so that they can "fix the mistake".

Threads user @hfgiz who shared the banner's content in a post on Friday (Feb 20), wrote in his post: "Not sure who put it up, but it is an important reminder to all of us given the 'honest' reviews popping up like mushrooms after the rain."

The post was shared by user @belsucrerose, who said her family operated a taco stall at last year's bazaar.

According to the user, her family stall was "bashed" online for being expensive, adding that they made a loss for a few weeks when other reviewers said the tacos were "not nice and too pricey".

Several users, replying to @hfgiz's post, called it a "lovely reminder".

One user said: "Who put up such a lovely reminder? Blessed be to the one who did it with Allah's blessings.

"Thank you for speaking up on behalf of these hardworking and honest folks (F&B stall owners)," another user commented.

There was also a respectful discussion on objectivity, in response to @hfgiz's post, with one user explaining that the pricing for some stalls did not make sense.

"A smoothie is 20 dollars. A lamb shank is also $20," said the user, adding that people should be able to point out what was not worthwhile.

However, he cautioned that the "calling out" must be objective.

"But the calling out should be very objective and (it should) say what the issue is," he added.

Gemilang Kampong Glam bazaar operates from 2pm to 11pm daily till March 15.

