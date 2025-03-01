Ramadan in space and the coldest place to fast: 6 mind-blowing Ramadan facts

As the holy month of Ramadan approaches, millions of Muslims around the world prepare for a month-long fast from dawn to dusk. But have you ever wondered how Ramadan is observed in some of the most extraordinary places on Earth-and beyond?

From the vastness of space to regions where the sun barely sets, here are some of the most unique ways people honour their faith during Ramadan.

Ramadan celebration in space

Of all the times we stare at the night sky and wonder if anyone is out there who knows about our life here on planet Earth, have you ever wondered how our very own earthlings keep up with the rules of religious institutions when they are in space where manmade concepts of time, society and religion feel diminutive in the face of the great beyond?

Ramadan was celebrated for the first time in space in 1985 when Prince Sultan bin Salman Al-Saud made it to the International Space Station with Nasa Mission STS-51G. He was also the first Arab Muslim to read the Holy Quran in space.

Prince Sultan bin Salman Al-Saud was the first Muslim astronaut to make it to space with Nasa Mission STS-51G in 1985, and during his mission-he experienced sixteen sunrises a day!

Before taking off to space, when the Prince was training with other astronauts, he worked over twelve hours a day-even during Ramadan. He would break his fast with dates.

With time, many Muslim astronauts have made it to space and celebrated the holy month of Ramadan away from earthly affairs. Sultan Al Neyadi, part of the longest Arab mission in history in 2023, revealed that he followed the timings used on the space station — UTC/GMT or the timings of Makkah for fasting and praying.

Ramadan fasting in Earth's coldest places

In some of the coldest places on Earth, where the sun barely sets-or never sets at all, Muslims observe their fast from sunrise to sunset by following the rule of the holy book. They observe Ramadan by synchronizing their timing with Mecca-GMT+3 or Arabian Standard Time.

Corresponding with Mecca's timing, people gather in their nearest mosque to break their fast and pray together, like in Tromsø, Norway, people gather at the world's northernmost mosque — Alnor Senter, and break their fast with a combination of cuisines, including the traditional dates and popular Norweigan bread. It is a celebration of community and personhood as much as it is about upholding faith.

When there is continual night or polar night and no sign of daylight in one of the coldest regions on earth, Muslims are first advised to take care of their well-being and only fast along with the rest of the world if they are fit. If they are unwell during Ramadan, they can fast later.

Muslims who fast during polar night usually follow the timings of their nearest Islamic community where there is sunshine, e.g., in Canada, Muslims in the heart of Nunavut follow the timings for Ottawa, while those in Inuvik follow Edmonton.

However, in these regions, fasting isn't just about longer days or endless nights-it's also about enduring the bitter cold. Even in summer, Arctic temperatures can be near freezing, making hydration and nutrition even more crucial.

Despite the challenges of extreme cold, Muslims in these regions uphold the spirit of Ramadan, demonstrating remarkable resilience and devotion.

The Iftar cannon tradition

The concept of an Iftar cannon (Madfa al-Iftar) exists to signify to Muslim people everywhere that it's time to break their fast.

This tradition dates back to the land, housing one of the oldest civilizations in the world-Egypt and goes as far back as the 10th century when one of the Fatimid caliphs ordered a cannon be placed on Cairo's Muqatam Hill so Muslims everywhere would hear the signal to break their fasts.

The current rendition of this tradition features several Iftar cannons firing for ceremonial purposes in Muslim-majority countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Qatar.

Altitude affecting Iftar time

Due to high altitude, people living in skyscrapers experience a longer vision of the sun’s path.

As a result, they break their fast a couple of minutes later than those living at the lower level of the same building. For instance, people living on the higher levels of Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest tower, continue their fast for two more minutes than those living on the lower level.

To accommodate this, Dubai’s religious authorities have issued specific guidelines, advising residents of the upper floors to adjust their Iftar and prayer times accordingly. This phenomenon highlights how, even within the same city, fasting durations can vary slightly based on elevation.

World's longest Iftar table

The gift of the Nile, Egypt, is a land from before sundials and clocks, and it continues to pave the way for the world even today.

In 2019, the Administrative Capital of Egypt made the Guinness Book of World Records for hosting the longest Ramadan Iftar banquet in Cairo on a table spanning 3189.93 meters and seating over 7000 people.

Alongside Egypt, others have also celebrated the communal values of an Iftar while simultaneously setting a grand record. They deserve to be acknowledged here for the magic of social bonds aligning with religious values to create something magnificent—

In 2024, the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance received the Indonesian World Records Museum (MURI) certificate for hosting the longest Ramadan Iftar banquet table in ASEAN countries—measuring 2500 meters long and seated over 15,000 people.

In 2019, the Ajman Municipality & Planning Department in UAE made the Guinness Book of World Records for the largest steel serving plate to serve iftar meals for the public during Ramadan. The plate measures 18.01 meters long and 2.35 meters wide.

In 2017, the Ajialouna Organisation organized the biggest Iftar table, according to the Guinness Book of World Records until then measuring 2184 meters for 5000 people.

Ramadan's shortest and longest fasting hours

The amount of daylight each country or zone receives depends on their distance from the Equator; henceforth, Muslims residing in the southernmost regions have shorter fasting periods than those residing in the polar regions.

Southernmost countries with the shortest Ramadan days

Cape Town, South Africa – 12 hours 48 minutes.

Montevideo, Uruguay – 12 hours 47 minutes.

Canberra, Australia – 12 hours 46 minutes.

Puerto Montt, Chile – 12 hours 43 minutes.

Christchurch, New Zealand – 12 hours 42 minutes.

Northernmost countries with the longest Ramadan days

Nuuk, Greenland – 17 hours 52 minutes.

Reykjavik, Iceland – 17 hours 25 minutes.

Helsinki, Finland – 17 hours 9 minutes.

Stockholm, Sweden – 16 hours 47 minutes.

Glasgow, Scotland – 16 hours 7 minutes.

This article was first published in Wego.