Ramen Kiou celebrates 5th anniversary with 50% off ramen and $5 deals

It's been real rainy in Singapore recently, and what better way to enjoy the cool weather than with a steaming bowl of ramen?

Founded in Osaka in 1995, Ramen Kiou is celebrating its fifth anniversary in Singapore with several promotions.

On Nov 5, diners can enjoy their signature Kiou Ramen at 50 per cent off for just $7.25 (U.P. $14.50).

The dish comes with springy noodles and rich, umami pork broth, complete with various toppings like tender chashu, spring onions, black fungus and bamboo shoots.

On top of that, from Nov 1 until Nov 15 (except for Nov 5), diners can enjoy daily specials at $5, including sides like tori karaage, truffle fried gyoza and mentai mayo gyoza.

Both promotions are available for dine-in only at their NEX and Jurong Point outlets.

Deal ends: Nov 5 (50 per cent off house signature ramen), Nov 15 ($5 Daily Deals)

Have a deal that you would like to have listed on AsiaOne? Drop us an email at keepsaving@asiaone.com.

Click here for all the deals to Keep Saving.

carol.ong@asiaone.com