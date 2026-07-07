New buffet-style 'cai fan' stall in Woodlands lets you fill your plate for $7

With operational costs and ingredient prices on the rise, many F&B businesses have had no choice but to raise their prices in tandem in order to cope.

This new hawker stall, which opened on June 15 in an industrial park in Woodlands, however, has done the opposite by offering a cai fan (economic rice) buffet for $7.

For only $7, customers at R&B Cai Fan can load up their plates or takeaway boxes with any amount of items they fancy.

There are no restrictions to how much food and how many items they can take at once. Refills are not allowed, however.

The stall in Polaris @ Woodlands prepares up to 20 freshly cooked dishes daily, which include offerings such as herbal chicken and braised pork knuckle, as well as seafood items such as cereal prawns, salted egg squid and sambal clams.

While this concept is not new to Singapore and was common back in the day, owners Benson Tong and Royce Lee told 8world that they hope to attract customers with their affordable price point.

R&B Cai Fan is Benson and Royce's second hawker stall together. The pair also runs R&B Grill in the same canteen, which serves up Western fare such as pork knuckle, ribs and sourdough pizza, among other items.

The trade is not new for them. The two owners have many years of experience in the F&B industry prior to this.

The cai fan stall currently only opens for lunch. However, a Facebook post by Royce stated that from end-July it will transform into a Korean barbecue and steamboat eatery in the evenings and on weekends.

R&B Korean BBQ and Hotpot will offer a self-service Korean barbeque and hotpot experience for customers, he wrote.

AsiaOne has reached out to Benson and Royce for more information.

Address: 101 Woodlands Ave 12, #01-06 MR2, Singapore 737719

Opening hours: Mon-Fri, 11am to 3pm (Closed on Saturdays and Sundays)

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bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com