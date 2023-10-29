Random acts of cash: TikTok user hides $10 in random places in Singapore for people to find

What's the saying? Money doesn't grow on trees. But in this case, you might stumble upon stray $10 bills at various public spaces across Singapore, if you're lucky enough.

One TikTok user, who goes by the username Communitybenefactor, documents his act of placing cash at different locations throughout Singapore for people to discover.

The very first video was posted on Sept 6, with the caption: "Guess where is the location? Let me know if you are the one who found it!"

This initial video has amassed an impressive 29,300 views and the account itself has received a total of 17,100 likes.

Speaking to AsiaOne, the user, who likes to remain anonymous, shares his inspiration behind his generous act.

"I started hiding cash around early September. I thought about doing this because I saw someone else doing this in other parts of the world and thought to myself 'Hey this is actually a fun way to give back to society'".

"I've always been donating to charity online but I don't really feel a sense of fulfilment because I don't really know how my money is being used to help the needy," he mentioned.

He also notes that not only do the ultra poor require financial assistance, but sometimes even those with better circumstances could benefit from receiving $50 for simple things like groceries.

"By hiding cash, it allows those who found it [to] feel lucky and blessed like the universe is actually looking after them," he adds.

As to whether people actually find the money, he mentions, "I believe people has taken the money. I did went back to one of the places before and it's gone. I've received thanks from many people but I don't know who really took the money."

He even shares a screenshot of a message from a netizen about someone finding the money, and this is just one of the numerous messages he received.

The hidden cash bills are typically located in the nooks and crannies of HDB void decks. His popular hiding spot so far has to be the public benches.

The videos offer a sneak peek of the spots where the money is hidden, and also drop hints about the possible location.

According to the TikTok user profile, Communitybenefactor states that he gives $10 away "on a daily basis" as a way of "doing charity in [his] own fun way".

On days when he misses the money drop session, the amount rolls over. And at times, the amount given out has snowballed to a generous $50 for some lucky netizens.

He has even hosted a lucky draw just so people would have more chances to win money.

To participate, viewers must follow the account, comment on the post, and tag three friends, following the familiar format of most social media giveaways.

Within the comments section, a guessing game unfolded, with netizens speculating on the hidden spot's location.

Some, however, question the authenticity of the hidden cash, suggesting that the user might just take back the money after filming.



To that, he shares with AsiaOne that he has no response for comments claiming that he took the money back. "They are free to think whatever they want to think. I’ll just continue doing what I’m doing while I still can."

Conversely, there have been instances where individuals proudly proclaimed they found the money.

Additionally, some users have suggested specific neighbourhoods, such as Sembawang and Serangoon, as future locations for the money drops.



