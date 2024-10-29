Range Rover PHEV review: Range extender

Most people imagine a Range Rover as a big, bulky SUV that drinks petrol like a thirsty camel. While the big and bulky part is true, modern technology designed to optimise efficiency means that even large SUVs are not necessarily the gas-guzzlers of old anymore.

Case in point, the Range Rover PHEV, a car which might not even touch a drop of petrol if you know how to maximise its capabilities.

What is a PHEV?

PHEV stands for plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, and it is essentially somewhere in between a hybrid car and a full-electric vehicle.

What a PHEV has is a regular internal combustion engine (ICE), and an electric motor powered by a battery pack, so effectively it is like a hybrid. The difference here is that, unlike a hybrid, the battery can be charged by plugging it in to a charger, so in that sense it is also like an EV.

The touted benefits of a PHEV are that they typically have bigger batteries than most hybrids, so you could theoretically drive longer distances using electric power only, thereby reducing your carbon emissions output significantly.

At the same time, because you still have an engine for propulsion, you don't have to worry as much when the battery runs out.

Early PHEVs had smaller batteries that could offer a range of around 50km or less, and were mostly only compatible with AC charging, which meant having to plug it in for a couple of hours at least.

However, newer PHEVs these days, like the Range Rover featured here, have larger batteries that can deliver a range of over 100km, and can take on faster DC charging, which reduces charging times to under an hour.

What's the hybrid situation with the Range Rover?

The PHEV version of the Range Rover features a 31.8kWh battery, which is roughly half the size you'll find from a full EV.

It can take on a maximum of 50kW in DC charging, and can be refilled from empty to 80 per cent in about 40 minutes. With a full battery, the Range Rover PHEV has an electric driving range of up to 120km.

Those are quite impressive figures for a PHEV, and in the real world, you could easily get close to 100km driving on electric power alone before needing to recharge. For the average Singaporean, that translates to maybe around three days of driving, give or take.

Honestly, there's a bit of an odd but slightly satisfying feeling driving such a large SUV like the Range Rover without sipping any fuel. You'll find yourself trying to eke out as much as you can from the battery, and avoid triggering the petrol engine from kicking in. It's slightly perverse perhaps, but probably understandable knowing how much the price of fuel costs these days.

Range Rover claims that when the two drivetrains are combined, the PHEV delivers an average fuel consumption figure of 0.8 litres per 100km, which seems pretty unbelievable.

In contrast, a non-PHEV petrol-powered Range Rover with a similar-sized engine and output offers a fuel consumption figure of 10.2 litres per 100km, which is still decent but a far cry from the PHEV's figures.

The battery powers an electric motor that produces an output of 160kW/214hp and 400Nm of torque, which is more than enough for daily driving.

Should you need to activate the 3.0-litre turbocharged straight-six engine, you'll find yourself having a massive 550hp and 800Nm of torque on tap, which is extremely handy if you're travelling down the North-South Highway in Malaysia. 0-100km/h comes up in 5 seconds flat, compared to 5.7 seconds for the non-PHEV petrol model.

The engine itself is silky smooth in its operation, and delivers its power with an effortless ease that shrugs off the Range Rover's substantial weight. It's a bit of a shame that you'll likely end up not getting to use it very much, for firing up the petrol engine when there's perfectly usable electric drivetrain does tend to imbue you with a strange sense of guilt for burning up unnecessary fuel.

What is the rest of the car like?

The Range Rover is massive, as you'd expect, so it can be slightly tricky to manoeuvre in tighter spots. That said, it handles pretty well for its size, with excellent body control and a light steering. It takes on corners with poise, so long as you don't push it too hard that is.

It majors greatly on smoothness however, and that sweet straight-six engine is paired with a supple ride quality that makes long journeys feel like a truly relaxing experience, thanks to its fully independent air suspension.

And that experience is elevated by the Range Rover's luxurious interior. It's not quite a Rolls-Royce, but there are enough high-quality materials to make travelling in the Range Rover feel special.

The rear seats are ventilated and reclinable, and it's all controllable via a fancy touchscreen hidden in the rear centre armrest.

There's also active noise cancellation technology, which works with the 35-speaker premium sound system in the car to drown out outside noise, and lets you waft around town in peace and quiet.

If there's one niggle to nitpick, it would be the fact that nearly all physical controls on the dashboard have been eliminated, and you'll have to access everything from the infotainment screen. The operation of the screen itself is slick and responsive, but having to adjust the climate control settings via touchscreen can be a bit distracting while driving.

How much does it cost?

All that luxury and tech does come at a hefty price, and the Range Rover PHEV retails for a whopping $786,888 without COE (as of October 2024). That's basically the cost of a Prime location five-room HDB flat, but you'll probably struggle to make your flat feel as opulent and high-brow as the Range Rover.

That said, the PHEV drivetrain means that even if the Range Rover commands a high asking price, you could potentially save on running costs thanks to its highly efficient hybrid setup. It's a small consolation perhaps, but every little bit goes a long way.

