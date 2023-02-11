Range Rover Sport officially unveiled in Singapore

The Range Rover Sport has officially been unveiled in Singapore! Now in its third generation, it promises to redefine sporting luxury, combining assertive and instinctive on-road performance with trademark Range Rover refinement.

On the outside, the car’s dramatic proportions and taut surfacing hints at its position in the Range Rover line-up, with its design then further accentuated by stealth-like detailing and muscular proportions.

The subtly-with-intent idea has been peppered throughout the vehicle. You’ll find this up front with its sleek grille and Digital LED light clusters, especially with the latter’s distinctive DRL signature. Round the back, a sculpted tailgate with a full-width feature bearing the Range Rover script is further complemented with a spoiler that is the longest ever fitted to a Range Rover product.

PHOTO: Motorist

The clean lines of the exterior are enhanced by beautifully executed flush glazing and door handles, a hidden waist rail finisher and laser-welded roof for a precise, technical and sophisticated appearance. And the result of this obsession with details? A a drag coefficient of just 0.29.

In the cabin, the car features the trademark Range Rover Command Driving Position, the latest technologies and the finest materials. Sustainable material choices are available, though you can also option your Range Rover Sport with luxurious grained, Windsor or soft Semi-Aniline leather options.

PHOTO: Motorist

These tactile materials seamlessly blend with new Moonlight Chrome interior finishers while elements like the integrated audio speakers, developed with Meridian and hidden behind the textile of the rear doors, contribute to the clean, crisp and modern aesthetic.

Built on the flexible mixed-metal architecture (MLA-Flex), the new car is up to 35per cent stiffer than the outgoing model. It harmoniously works with a suite of systems governed by the Integrated Chassis Control system, all of which has been specially tuned for New Range Rover Sport.

PHOTO: Motorist

A comprehensive line-up of electrified powertrains deliver customary Range Rover Sport performance. The range includes two extended range Electric Hybrids, six-cylinder Ingenium petrols using mild-hybrid technology, and an all-new V8 Twin Turbo. In 2024, the New Range Rover Sport line-up will evolve with the addition of a fully electric model.

At launch, the P440e Electric Hybrid is available, producing a total of 440 bhp from its powertrain and about 114 kilometres of all-electric driving range. It is also capable of a 0-100km/h time of just 5.8 seconds.

If you prefer your premium SUV with eight cylinders, Range Rover has got your back; the range-topping V8 Twin Turbo engine produces 530 bhp for the most exhilarating Range Rover Sport character, accelerating from 0-100km/h in just 4.5 seconds.

PHOTO: Motorist

You can now order your Range Rover Sport through Wearnes Automotive, with prices starting from $490,999 excluding COE. SE, HSE and Autobiography specifications are available, with a First Edition available throughout the first year of production featuring a specially curated specification.

This article was first published in Motorist.