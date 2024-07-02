Range Rover unveils the Celestial Collection, 5 limited edition models inspired by mythology and space

Range Rover has launched the Range Rover Sport SV Celestial Collection, a series of five limited edition models inspired by ancient mythology and the cosmos.

The Celestial Collection is the first of its kind from Range Rover and consists of five unique curations. The five curations are named Gaea, Theia, Io, Vega, and Sol.

Each of the five curations has taken design inspiration from mythological beings and outer space. Gaea represents Earth, Theia is associated with light, Io relates to volcanic activity, Vega is named after a star, and Sol references the Sun.

Every curation uses its source of inspiration as the main element in its bespoke design. For example, the Io curation has a Cyllene Gloss exterior colour to mirror that of the volcanic surface of Io, the moon of Jupiter.

Though they will differ in colour and style from model to model, all of the curations will receive bespoke paintwork, upholstery and trim, 23-inch wheels, carbon ceramic brakes, and a carbon fibre bonnet.

The Range Rover Sport SV Celestial Collection will only be offered to select clients although pricing information is not available.

This article was first published in Motorist.