Rawbought launches new pyjamas print designed around ease, not effort for Mother's Day

Mother's Day is often defined by planning – reservations, travel time, coordinating schedules and navigating crowded spaces. In tropical cities like Singapore, where heat and humidity add another layer of discomfort, these celebrations can quickly become more effortful than enjoyable.

Increasingly, there is a shift in how people are approaching the occasion: not by doing more, but by doing less and doing it more intentionally.

This Mother's Day, Singapore-based sleepwear brand Rawbought introduces Sunday Citrus, a new print for its signature Je Dors modal pyjamas, designed around a simple idea: that the most meaningful way to celebrate mothers may be to remove effort altogether.

Less planning, more presence

Rather than adding to the mental and logistical load that many mothers already carry, a quieter approach is emerging, one that prioritises ease, comfort and uninterrupted time at home.

Simple rituals, like sharing a meal or spending time together, are being reimagined in ways that require less coordination and more presence. The idea of a picnic, for example, takes on a different form, recreated indoors, away from the heat, within the comfort of home.

"What we hear often from our customers is that what they value most isn't more activity, it's more ease," says Amira Faruq, co-founder of Rawbought. "It's about creating time that feels unstructured and comfortable, rather than planned and packed."

Designed for how mothers actually live

Developed in Rawbought's signature Lenzing Modal blend, the Sunday Citrus collection is designed specifically for tropical climates – lightweight, breathable and soft enough to be worn throughout the day.

With over 30 years of manufacturing experience through its parent company, Rawbought takes a fabric-first approach, focusing on how garments perform across real routines, from early mornings to late evenings.

"What we've learnt is that comfort isn't just about softness, it's about how something feels at every point in the day," says Soukaina Faruq, co-founder of Rawbought and a new mother. "That's what informs how we design."

The Je Dors Pyjamas collection reflects a broader shift towards clothing that moves seamlessly between rest and daily life, rather than being reserved for specific moments.

A different kind of Mother's Day Gift

As expectations around gifting evolve, practicality alone is no longer enough.

Increasingly, meaningful gifts are those that integrate into everyday life – pieces that are used immediately, rather than saved for later.

In this context, sleepwear is emerging as an accessible form of indulgence: one that offers comfort, familiarity, and ease without requiring additional effort.

The Sunday Citrus print captures this approach, inspired by slow mornings, shared moments and the idea that staying in can feel just as special. The print is available in: Women’s Je Dors Short Sleeve Pyjamas Top, Women’s Je Dors Pyjamas Shorts, Women’s Je Dors Pyjamas Long Pants, Kids’ Je Dors Short Pyjamas Sets (for ages one to 10).

This article is brought to you by Rawbought.