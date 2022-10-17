Razer nerfs Secretlab, goes orange with Enki Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition chair

Just a day after Secretlab had released its very own Automobili Lamborghini Edition chair, Razer has gone out and launched its own Enki Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition chair during the RazerCon 2022 livestream.

The chair features a design inspired by the seat upholstery and hexagonal-stitching used in Lamborghini's iconic super sports cars.

The Razer Enki Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition also boasts premium Alcantara, a dual-density cushioned backrest, magnetic head cushion and precision recline dial, all in the signature orange and black colours of Lamborghini, with the Automobili Lamborghini shield logo proudly featured on the back of the chair.

PHOTO: Razer

The Razer Enki Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition will be available in December 2022, starting at US$1,299 (S$1,900) at Razer.com and Razer Stores.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.