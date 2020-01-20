R&B Tea free upsize for those born in the year of the Rat, Sheng Siong CNY promotions & other deals this week

We scour the island for the best deals to help you stretch your dollar, and keep you in the loop on the hottest shopping trends.

R&B TEA FREE UPSIZE FOR THOSE BORN IN THE YEAR OF THE RAT

Your horoscope, lucky colors and numbers in 2020 according to your zodiac animal. Tap into the individual posts to see... Posted by R&B Tea Singapore on Tuesday, 14 January 2020

Are you born in the year of the Rat? Scurry on down to the nearest R&B Tea outlet to enjoy a free upsize on selected drinks.

The promotion is available from Jan 23 to Feb 8, so treat yourself and get your fill on bubble tea. If you need help deciding what to get, the Brown Sugar Boba Milk is one of my favourites!

SHENG SIONG ONE-DAY CNY PROMOTION ON JAN 20

PHOTO: Screengrab/Sheng Siong

For one day only, Sheng Siong will be having a CNY promotion across all outlets islandwide, with plenty of one-for-one deals as well.

The sale happening on Jan 20, includes mini abalones that are going for just $9.99 for 10 pieces, frozen rabbitfish for $6.88 per packet and other food and household items to stock up for the festive season.

HEY LONG CHA ONE-FOR-ONE DRINKS

Cny treats Part II. Exclusively international plaza outlet from 20 - 22 Jan 2020. Huat la! #1for1promo #1for1 #heylongcha #heylongchasg #oolongtea #naturalpurehealthy Posted by Hey Long Cha Singapore 黑龍茶 on Sunday, 19 January 2020

To usher in the Chinese New Year (CNY), Hey Long Cha is offering one-for-one for its drinks from now till Jan 22.

The promotion is available on Mondays to Wednesdays exclusively at its International Plaza outlet. So cool off from the heat and indulge in boba tea.

Where: 10 Anson Rd, #01-14 International Plaza, Singapore 079903

STARBUCKS BLUEBERRY DARK MOCHA FRAPPUCCINO

PHOTO: Starbucks

Valentine's Day is around the corner, and Starbucks is teasing us with a new drink that will be available for a limited time today (Jan 20) before it officially drops on Jan 29.

The Blueberry Dark Mocha is a rich blend of dark chocolate, coffee, and blueberry that will sweeten yours or your special other's day. Be the first few to try out the new drink!

SWENSEN'S FREE MAINS FOR PARENTS

Make a date with your parents and spend quality time with them over a meal at Swensen's.

From now till Feb 29, Swensen's is offering one complimentary a la carte main dish especially for parents, with every two main dishes purchased. A maximum of two main dishes can be redeemed with a minimum of five diners in one same bill.

Simply quote "Swensen's special moments" when ordering, upload a photo with your family and tag @SwensensSingapore together with the hashtag #SwensensSpecialMoments to enjoy the free mains.

Where: All Swensen's outlet, excluding Earle Swensen's

