Ready to get extra cheesy? Pizza Hut giveaway offers private candlelit dinner this Valentine's Day

With Feb 14 approaching, being extra cheesy might just come with its reward — especially if you're a pizza lover.

Pizza Hut is offering a "closed door" private dining experience this Valentine's Day, with one lucky couple set to enjoy its entire Marina Square outlet to themselves.

On Tuesday (Feb 4), the restaurant chain shared more details of the exclusive giveaway on its Instagram page.

The in-photo caption read: "The entire Marina Square Pizza Hut outlet is yours on Feb 13, 7pm to 9pm with private waiter service."

In addition, the lucky couple can look forward to a specially curated menu, as well as enjoying a private violin performance and a photo station (complete with a polaroid camera and markers).

They can also expect dining tables to be decorated with fresh flowers and heart-shaped candles.

To enter the contest, simply follow Pizza Hut on Instagram and like the specific post.

Then, tag your boo and share the cheesiest love note you can come up with in the comments section.

The final step is to have your partner 'like' your comment.

The contest runs until Feb 9, 11.59pm and the winner will be contacted via direct message.

To get some creative juices flowing, have a look see at some of the cheesy notes already shared in the comments section.

"You must be a deep-dish pizza because my love for you is thick, layered, and oh-so-satisfying!" one netizen commented.

Another user wrote: "You are the cheese to my prata, without you I am kosong!"

