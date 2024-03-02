Ready to have a baby? Here's the cost of pregnancy in Singapore

If you're eager to start a family, you need some real talk first. Here's the cost of pregnancy in Singapore in 2023.

Cost of pregnancy in Singapore

Even without using a posh hospital room, becoming pregnant in Singapore can cost you several thousand dollars.

Raising a child in Singapore isn't exactly inexpensive, as you can tell when the government pays you money outright to encourage you to have children.

While MediShield does help Singaporeans with pregnancy-related expenses (at least in terms of hospitalisation and birthing), pregnant parents still have a lot of other bills to meet.

Here is a rough estimate cost of pregnancy in Singapore.

Prenatal checkup

Finding a reputable gynaecologist to handle the pregnancy can be expensive. Each OB-GYN appointment could cost anything from $150 to $400 on average.

There will be monthly clinic appointments during gestation. As you enter the third trimester, the frequency rises to two visits every month.

While some clinics only accept cash or checks, others accept credit cards. Make sure to call in advance to enquire.

With that range in mind, the appointments might cost you up to $4,000, and that doesn't include the expense of giving delivery.

A piece of advice for new parents: Singaporeans can utilise their MediSave for delivery costs as well as pre-birth medical costs such as consultations and ultrasounds through the MediSave Maternity Package (MMP). Parents may withdraw $900 under the MMP for pre-delivery medical costs.

The convenient thing is that you only need to give the hospital where your kid was born your pre-delivery costs. This, along with the delivery costs, will be forwarded to the Central Provident Fund (CPF) Board on your behalf.

Prenatal tests and ultrasound

It's a good idea to screen for genetic disorders and problems while you're pregnant. These issues may impair your foetus' viability or the quality of life your unborn child will have in the future.

Tests like the First Trimester Screening Panel, which consists mainly of blood tests and a scan of the foetus' nuchal fold done at 10 to 14 weeks; or the Triple Serum Test, a blood test done at 18 weeks, will cost about $200 to $400 each.

Ultrasounds will set you back anywhere from $100 to $200+, before any subsidies. If you opt for the Harmony testing, which is a blood test for trisomies 21 (Down syndrome), 18 (Edward's syndrome), & 13 (Patau syndrome), you can be prepared to shell out between $1,000 and $1,500.

According to historical data from the Ministry of Health (MOH), the typical cost for such treatments might range from $650 to over $1,500. This depends on the tests you undergo, how many there are, and whether you go to a government hospital or a private medical facility.

It is ultimately up to you whether to screen or not. However, be aware that age and lifestyle have an impact on the risk of bearing a baby with such disorders. Consult your gynaecologist to determine whether these tests are right for you or even necessary.

If you're not in a high-risk pregnancy, you may have about two to four ultrasounds throughout your pregnancy.

However, more ultrasound sessions will be required if there are any complications with your pregnancy.

Prenatal classes

If you'd like to go the extra mile and sign up for prenatal classes to teach you how to care for your little one, be prepared to shell out about $200 for five to six classes in total.

Maternity hospital

A huge bulk of the cost of pregnancy in Singapore would come from the expenses of childbirth. The cost for delivery varies greatly depending on whether you prefer a normal delivery, with or without an epidural, or a Caesarean.

Delivery charges

The actual delivery will account for the majority of your pregnancy expenses, starting at an average of $1,200 for a normal delivery (without the need for interventions) at a Class C ward at a government hospital. At a private hospital, this can reach $13,000 or even more.

Naturally, the final cost you receive will be specific to your situation. The ward you select and whether you choose a private hospital over a public one will have a big impact on your bill.

However, you might not have any choice over the kind of medical care you'll need during delivery.

1. Normal delivery

The least expensive birth is a normal vaginal delivery with no complications. However, expect a somewhat larger fee if medical aid is required (for example, a forceps delivery).

2. Caesarean delivery

Although it is common, Caesarean deliveries are still regarded as serious surgical procedures and are charged as such. As your due date approaches, you might decide between one and a natural delivery.

Be aware that a Caesarean delivery will be considered an emergency surgery if you do not want it and your gynaecologist requires it for safety or health grounds. This is more expensive than if you had chosen to have the treatment before the due date.

Under MediSave, additional limits are provided to help offset the higher expense of a Caesarean surgery.

Hiring a confinement nanny

Confinement nannies are lifesavers for new mummies who don't have much help once they are discharged from the hospital. Their job is to help you feed, bathe and care for your baby, while also cooking you special confinement dishes so that you can strengthen up.

A confinement nanny typically costs between $3,000 and $4,000 in Singapore, and you may reportedly choose among live-in, part-time, or freelance nannies.

Thankfully, Singapore citizens and Permanent Residents can deduct a portion of the cost of delivery using CPF for their first four children.

Cost of pregnancy in Singapore: Other fees

1. Vitamins and supplements - from $100 per month

Several vitamins and supplements are advised for expectant mothers, and these are frequently prescribed during a regular prenatal checkup.

You can either get your own prescription from your regular drugstore or follow your doctor's instructions. Make sure not to go over any recommended dosages.

It is normal to ingest certain health products after giving birth because they are traditionally believed to be especially good for new mothers. Some of these include chicken essence, ginseng, bird's nest, and more.

You may spend between $100 and $300 a month on vitamins and supplements, depending on the brand you choose and how frequently you use them.

2. Prenatal classes - from $300

Prenatal classes are typically offered by hospitals to educate expecting parents on how to handle contractions as well as to assist with breastfeeding, posture, and healthy food.

Each hospital offers its own prenatal (or antenatal) classes, including KK Women's and Children's Hospital, Mount Elizabeth Hospital, Thomson Medical Centre and Raffles Hospital.

Depending on the courses (some only come in bundles), whether they are conducted in a group setting, and whether you will be giving birth at the same hospital, classes can cost anywhere between $50 and $250 per session (usually cheaper). You have the option of attending one lesson or up to 17 classes.

3. Maternity insurance - $300

It's a good thing that maternity insurance is typically a reasonable one-time expense because it's crucial for covering the "what ifs" that could occur during pregnancy and childbirth.

A maternity insurance policy is designed to work in conjunction with your MediShield and IP coverage. It offers coverage for issues during pregnancy and childbirth that could be significant or even life-threatening and necessitate medical attention.

Look for plans that also offer daily benefits to assist offset additional hospital costs because a difficult pregnancy may necessitate a prolonged hospital stay.

In the event that the mother, the child, or both of them suffer a loss or impairment, maternity insurance also offers a lump sum payout.

4. Pre/Postnatal massage - from $100 for 60 minutes

Many mothers-to-be rely on pre and postnatal massages to control their discomfort throughout pregnancy and to regain a trim and attractive physique after.

Prenatal massage uses well-established massage techniques, just like its normal equivalents, to relax pregnant women and new mums and to relieve their pain and promote other health advantages. They are a fantastic technique to treat frequent aches and pains including sore feet, swelling calves, and backaches.

To help women regain their health and figures, postnatal massage focuses on redesigning the body and revitalising the womb. Postnatal massage may also include tummy wrapping and herbal remedies, depending on the traditions observed.

You can select a pre and postnatal massage that fits your preferences and budget among the many options available, ranging from affordable, targeted treatment to a full-on spa experience.

5. Baby essentials - from $600

The task of raising your child comes after giving birth, and boy are there a lot of items to acquire merely to get ready for a new baby.

Be ready to spend at least a few hundred to several thousand dollars on a baby cot, a pram, infant formula, diapers, and clothing, depending on your preferences (and oxytocin levels).

Even though the cost of one-time or limited-use products like the cot and stroller can be unexpectedly high, it's the cost of daily necessities like baby formula and diapers that will really add up as your child swiftly goes through them.

How much does it cost to have a baby in Singapore?

Let's go ahead and add up our figures for an estimate of the real cost of pregnancy in Singapore.

For simplicity, we'll take the lowest costs where possible and make modest assumptions for multiple-use items like massages.

Item Cost Prenatal genetic tests $650 Gynaecologist visits $2,000 Prenatal classes $300 Hospital birth $1,200 Vitamins and supplements $100/month x 12months = $1,200 Maternity insurance $300 Confinement nanny $3,000 Pre/postnatal massage $100/session x 10 = $1,000 Baby essentials $600 Total: $10,250

Even with our extremely modest calculation assuming best-case scenarios all around, we're still looking at more than $10,000 for a pregnancy. In reality, the figure is likely to be higher.

You might be able to save on some costs, such as the confinement nanny, if you're lucky enough to have grandparents or family members who can help out instead.

But there's always a chance that you might opt for a higher-class ward (our estimate assumes the cheapest option). Or maybe even a few extras like mummy yoga classes, high-grade health supplements and branded baby products.

So, are you ready for that baby? Now that you know the cost of having a baby in Singapore, you can adjust your expectations and prepare your budget if a baby is already on the way. But if you're not pregnant yet, you can save up for when the right time comes for you to have an addition to your family.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.