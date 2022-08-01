Ready, set, grab: $10 to 'catch' as much salmon as you can in 10 seconds at Bukit Batok warehouse

Go as fast as you can for 10 seconds.

It's a simple concept that could potentially provide you with enough salmon for the next few days (or weeks, depending on your speed).

Frozen goods distributor Happy Ice's Catch the Salmon Challenge is something not to be missed, especially if you're big on smoked salmon and salmon sashimi.

Customers are provided with a 28cm x 28cm plastic bag for every ticket ($10) purchased. At the warehouse, it's a game of speed where you'll be given 10 seconds to 'catch' as many salmon packs as you can.

This promotion runs daily from 10am to 7pm till National Day.

Note that there are only 500 tickets up for grabs and you have to first fill in this registration form before heading down to the warehouse at Block 2021 #01-198 Bukit Batok Street 32.

Deal ends: August 9

