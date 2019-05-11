Real brides share tips on picking the perfect bridesmaid

FRIENDS FOREVER

"Pick your closest and dearest friend as your bridesmaid. She'll know best how to tackle your ups and downs during the often-stressful preparatory months." - Pearlyn, marketing executive

CHOOSE CAREFULLY

"Have just one bridesmaid, preferably a sister or close friend. One, it saves you money. Two, it takes away all the headache of coordinating women with different likes and dislikes. There's also less likelihood of offending someone unintentionally." - Anita, human resource manager

"Don't pick bridesmaids simply because they're relatives. You'll strain family relationships should anything go wrong - and there'll be no way to avoid them at get-togethers." - Catherine, assistant art director

"Avoid demanding girlfriends who expect nothing but the best, for instance designer dresses. Those types will only add woe to your wedding day." - Emilyn, graphic designer

INCLUDE YOUR GUY FRIENDS

"I had 2 of my close guy friends as my bridesmaids. We've been friends for over a decade and I didn't want to exclude them out just because it isn't the norm to do so. Everything turned out well and they grew close to my other girlfriends!" - Kimmie, personal trainer

KEEP CALM AND CARRY ON