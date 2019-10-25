Real life: 'I always knew I'd get breast cancer, I just didn't know when'

Jasmine woke up on November 29, 2018, as a regular working mum of two young children but by the end of the day she was a breast cancer patient and her world had come to a standstill.

"We were trying for baby number three and I did get pregnant but then I had a miscarriage, so we went to my doctor's office to find out what happened," reveals the dance studio co-founder.

"After a full body check-up, and several trips to an obstetrician-gynaecologist and then an oncologist, we confirmed that I had Stage 1C breast cancer. It was a shock to the system when those words fell out of my doctor's mouth but, in retrospect, thank goodness for the miscarriage because otherwise I would have found out much later that something was wrong."

After seeking a second opinion, Jasmine powered through with the clearest course of action: A full mastectomy of her left breast where a 2-cm cancerous lump lay in wait.

"I found out I had cancer in November. By December I was booked in for surgery, and in January, I started the first of four cycles of chemotherapy," Jasmine shares.

"Throughout my ordeal, I never once asked 'why me?' because I know cancer does not discriminate. My mum had breast cancer, my grandmother also had breast cancer, so I knew that maybe one day I would have it too but I didn't know I would get it at this age."

A positive mindset was crucial to Jasmine's recovery process.