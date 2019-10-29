Real life: "I was diagnosed with breast cancer at 29 years old"

Cindy Wong, 30, Student.
PHOTO: Women's Weekly
Natalya Molok
Women's Weekly

Last year, a cheeky squeeze led to a life-changing discovery for Cindy Wong.

"My boyfriend squeezed my breast as he was leaving the house one morning and he told me that he felt something unusual," recalls Cindy, who is studying for a career in early childhood care and education.

"I was convinced it was nothing but after doing some research and seeing my GP, I decided to visit a breast specialist."

What they found was a 2.5-cm lump in her right breast that even the doctor initially thought was benign. Cindy decided to remove it for aesthetic reasons but a standard biopsy following the surgery would realise her worst fears.

"I went through a double mastectomy to lower my risk of the cancer returning"

"They diagnosed me with Stage 1A breast cancer and although I acted quickly following the discovery of a lump, it was a very aggressive type of cancer, commonly found in women with BRCA1 genetic mutations. That's the same breast cancer gene that Angelina Jolie carries," she explains.

"More tests revealed that I carried that gene, too, so then I went through a double mastectomy to lower my risk of the cancer returning because the doctor said there was an 80 per cent chance I would get breast cancer again."

While Cindy reveals that she's not yet in the clear as patients can technically only call themselves survivors after five years, she admits she's very lucky to be alive and now has greater purpose in life. Still, she has some hang-ups about the way Singaporeans broach the topic of cancer.

"My wider family still don't know that I had breast cancer because being sick and suffering from a disease like this is still very taboo to them.

"I found it very, very hard to talk to people in Asia about what I was going through. Even though one in three women get breast cancer in Singapore, no one wants to talk about it," she laments.

"Survivors shouldn't be stigmatised… we shouldn't have to hide"

"I decided to take the train home after chemotherapy one day and the reaction I got frustrated me. People looked at me suspiciously because I had almost no hair and I was wearing a surgical mask.

"No one got up to offer me a seat. I felt like an outcast. This needs to change and that's part of the reason why I agreed to do this interview. I want to be the face of breast cancer in Singapore and I want to talk about what I went through."

Cindy hopes that the attitude towards cancer patients will change. "Survivors should be able to go on with their lives without the fear of being stigmatised," she says. "We shouldn't have to hide."

Worried about your risk of getting breast cancer?

While nothing can prevent cancer from attacking the body, early diagnosis is key to nipping the disease in the bud and improving your survival rate. Learn how to self-examine your breasts at home to detect any lumps or changes with our infographic below:

PHOTO: Women's Weekly

To encourage more women to go for a mammogram screening, the Singapore Cancer Society (SCS), Breast Cancer Foundation (BCF) and National Healthcare Group Diagnostics (NHGD) is providing funding assistance through their Community Mammobus Programme. If you're having a mammogram for the first time, it'll be free! Find out more here.

This article was first published in Women's Weekly.

More about
Lifestyle cancer

TRENDING

Belinda Lee marries her soulmate in surprise wedding
Belinda Lee marries her soulmate in surprise wedding
SG Nasi Lemak case: Man faces 5 more charges involving pornography
SG Nasi Lemak case: Man faces 5 more charges involving pornography
Woman, 31, throws TV from Pasir Ris condo; child taken to hospital
Woman, 31, throws TV from Pasir Ris condo; child taken to hospital
Malaysian dad apologises for making toddler beg in the rain
Malaysian dad apologises for making toddler beg in the rain
Hong Kong celebrity couple Kevin Cheng and Grace Chan spend time in Singapore with their son
Hong Kong celebrity couple Kevin Cheng and Grace Chan spend time in Singapore with their son
Real life: &quot;I was diagnosed with breast cancer at 29 years old&quot;
Real life: "I was diagnosed with breast cancer at 29 years old"
Manny Pacquiao, Jack Ma challenge Floyd Mayweather to a match
Manny Pacquiao, Jack Ma challenge Floyd Mayweather to a match
How a Chinese man lost a million in restaurant - then got it back
How a Chinese man lost a million in restaurant - then got it back
Chinese MMA fighter KOs two kung fu &#039;masters&#039; in one night, both within 72 seconds
Chinese MMA fighter KOs two kung fu 'masters' in one night, both within 72 seconds
It&#039;s raining cats and turtles: Hundreds of pets kept in high-rise buildings escape and fall
It's raining cats and turtles: Hundreds of pets kept in high-rise buildings escape and fall
Johor court orders release of woman in sensitive case involving deaths of teen cyclists
Malaysian woman who drove into group of teenage cyclists killing 8 released
CPF responds to 72-year-old who posted about getting just $575 in monthly payouts, saying he had withdrawn $140K since turning 55
CPF responds to 72-year-old who posted about getting just $575 in monthly payouts

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Grab launches Singapore&#039;s first bubble tea subscription plan today: Is it worth it?
Grab launches Singapore's first bubble tea subscription plan today: Is it worth it?
I tried 3 face rollers that cost $330, $45 and $2 for a week and compared the results
I tried 3 face rollers that cost $330, $45 and $2 for a week and compared the results
10 things your nails reveal about your health that you shouldn&#039;t ignore
10 things your nails reveal about your health that you shouldn't ignore
Dear Thelma: Cheating wife blames husband for her infidelity
Dear Thelma: Cheating wife blames husband for her infidelity

Home Works

Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
Ikea collaborates with Virgil Abloh of Off-White, for a super cool furniture collection
Ikea collaborates with Virgil Abloh of Off-White, for a super cool furniture collection
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you&#039;ll want to return to every day
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you'll want to return to every day
How to choose your material: SPC flooring
How to choose your material: SPC flooring

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

US YouTuber raves about Singapore&#039;s McSpicy, calls it the burger to end all #ChickenSandwichWars
US YouTuber raving about McSpicy makes us feel incredibly lucky to be Singaporean
Once a K-pop idol, ex-SKarf member Tasha Low became a sales manager and is now making her comeback
Former K-pop idol and SKarf member Tasha Low making her comeback in Singapore
Thai man&#039;s fingers swell and rot after wearing too many rings, charity steps in to help
Thai man's fingers swell and rot after wearing too many rings
75-year-old Korean granny started lifting weights to overcome chronic pain - now she&#039;s a competitive bodybuilder
75-year-old Korean granny started lifting weights to overcome chronic pain - now she's a competitive bodybuilder

SERVICES