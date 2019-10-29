Real life: "I was diagnosed with breast cancer at 29 years old"

Last year, a cheeky squeeze led to a life-changing discovery for Cindy Wong.

"My boyfriend squeezed my breast as he was leaving the house one morning and he told me that he felt something unusual," recalls Cindy, who is studying for a career in early childhood care and education.

"I was convinced it was nothing but after doing some research and seeing my GP, I decided to visit a breast specialist."

What they found was a 2.5-cm lump in her right breast that even the doctor initially thought was benign. Cindy decided to remove it for aesthetic reasons but a standard biopsy following the surgery would realise her worst fears.

"I went through a double mastectomy to lower my risk of the cancer returning"