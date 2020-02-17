Real-life inspiration for South Korea's Parasite

SEOUL - From the houses to the noodles, South Korea's Oscar winning movie Parasite tells its story of a suffocating class struggle through the sights and smells of Seoul.

Parasite made history as the first non-English language movie to win the Oscar for best picture on Feb. 9, prompting South Korean social media to erupt in celebration.

It is a tale of two South Korean families - the wealthy Parks and the poor Kims - mirroring the deepening disparities in Asia's fourth-largest economy and striking a chord with global audiences.

The visual clues in the film resonated with many South Koreans who identify themselves as "dirt spoons," those born to low-income families who have all but given up on owning a decent house and social mobility, as opposed to "gold spoons," who are from better-off families.

Much of the movie was shot on purpose-built sets, but both the Parks' mansion and the Kims' squalid "sub-basement" apartment were inspired by, and set, amid real neighbourhoods in the South Korean capital.

A tour of the film's locations, props, and backdrops reveals the unique meanings they have for many South Koreans as they engage in their own debates about wealth - and the lack of it.

SHANTYTOWN

Ahyeon-dong is one of the last shantytowns near downtown Seoul and made an appearance in several scenes depicting the Kims' humble neighbourhood.

Perched on a hillside near the main train station, Ahyeon-dong is a warren of steep, narrow streets, many of which end in long staircases that residents climb to reach their homes.

"Watching the film made me feel like they put my life right in there," said Lee Jeong-sik, the 77-year-old co-owner of Pig Rice Supermarket, which is featured in the film.

Kim Kyung-soon, 73, who has operated the shop with her husband Lee for 45 years, said she opens the supermarket at around 8:30 am, while he closes it down after midnight.