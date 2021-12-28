Realistic beauty resolutions you can keep in 2022

A favourite of Clarence’s, this pH-balanced cleanser removes impurities while strengthening skin.

Available at Kiehl’s and kiehls.com.sg

Biohyalux HA Hydro Intense Serum, $74

PHOTO: Instagram/Osnn

This has four different molecular weights of hyaluronic acid to penetrate all levels of skin and improve cell activity.

Available at Shopee and Lazada.

Exfoliate, exfoliate and exfoliate

Banish dull, lacklustre skin by removing dead skin cells and purifying clogged pores. Use chemical exfoliants with AHAs and BHAs to brighten skin sans friction from physical scrubs.

Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2 per cent BHA Liquid Exfoliant (Salicylic acid), $48

Contains antioxidant-rich green tea and acne-busting salicylic acid to unclog pores and refine skin.

Available at Paula’s Choice.

Brighten up with lipstick, even under a mask

After almost two years of going without lipstick, it’s time to bring colour to your lips. Boost your confidence (and lips) to feel better in 2022.

Nars Air Matte Lip Colour, $40

Beloved by model Layla Ong, the cushiony lip colour glides smoothly to deliver long-lasting colour with a soft-focus finish.

Available at Sephora.

Remove makeup properly

The number one cause of breakouts is clogged pores from leftover makeup and skincare. To prevent this, simply soak cotton pads with a few pumps of micellar water cleansers and wipe off — they work on sunscreens too.

Follow up with a gentle cleanser for a thorough clean.

Bifesta Micellar Cleansing Water, $17.90

The lightweight cleansing water removes makeup, dust and grime without friction.

Available at Guardian, Watsons, Lazada and Shopee.

Wash your tools

Don’t neglect your tools — wash your makeup brushes, sponges and applicators at least monthly to reduce bacterial growth.

Makeup artist Cheryl Ow has a clever hack: Lather up an old-school soap bar, wet the bristles of your brushes and put the lather through. The soap suds will pull out the gunk and dried powder stuck within the bristles. Rinse under running water till clear.

Makeup Forever Instant Brush Cleaner, $34

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Kellye Woodard

For those pressed for time, your brushes may benefit from an instant brush cleaner.

Available at Sephora.

Scrub and moisturise your body regularly

We often forget that the body needs a good skincare regime too. Experts say a simplified skincare ritual should suffice — wash, exfoliate and moisturise. Exfoliate twice weekly to slough away dead skin cells and prep skin for added hydration.

Chanel Sublimage La Creme The Regeneration Radiance Fresh Body Cream, $412

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/CHANEL

It features Sublimage’s antioxidant-rich Vanilla Planifolia Water that helps to regenerate skin cells and reverse oxidative stress. The rich cream melts onto skin to impart a luminous sheen.

Available at Chanel and selected department stores.

Make sunscreen a priority

No matter where you are, sunscreen is necessary. Apply one with a minimum SPF30 and PA+++ over your moisturiser before makeup. Bonus if you use one that fights blue light radiation too.

Anessa Perfect UV Sunscreen Skincare Spray, $32.90

It offers SPF50 and PA+++ protection against UV damage. What’s more, it’s waterproof, even after 80 minutes in water.

Available at Lazada, Shopee, Don Don Donki, Welcia-BHG and selected Watsons.

Get more sleep

Skin switches to recovery mode and becomes more receptive to products as it rests. Sleep also allows the body to produce the growth hormones necessary for good skin. Start your beauty routine at least 60 minutes before bedtime, and reduce screen time and other distractions.

Jurlique’s Calming Shower Gel, $47, and Calming Body Lotion, $68

Decompress with the cleansing foam and finish off with the body lotion, both infused with relaxing Australian lavender essential oil.

Available at Jurlique Plaza Singapura, Takashimaya DS, BHG and Shopee.

Chantecaille Flower Harmonizing Cream, $186

This has marine microalgae to re-energise skin, while edelweiss and blackcurrant extracts pump antioxidants to skin and soothe it from the day’s stress.

Available at Tangs at Tang Plaza, Tangs.com and Takashimaya DS.

