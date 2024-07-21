Rear-wheel-drive Porsche Macan and Macan 4S join lineup

Porsche's Macan lineup has grown now with the addition of an entry-model Macan, and the Macan 4S.

The new "base" model is also fitted with a 100kWh battery, but is propelled solely by the rear-axle motor. This enables it to generate up to 355bhp of overboost power with launch control activated, alongside a maximum torque of 563Nm.

Porsche's new electric premium compact SUV will crack the zero to 100km/h sprint in 5.7 seconds and have a top speed of 220km/h. By forgoing all-wheel drive, this base version is also now 110kg lighter than the Macan 4, allowing it to post a WLTP range of 641km.

New Macan 4S

Also being launched is the Macan 4S, which gets a total power output of 443bhp, although this can be temporarily raised to 510bhp with the same power overboost feature, bringing the total torque output to 820Nm.

These figures see it racing to 100km/h from a standstill in 4.1 seconds, and with enough unrestricted road, a top speed of 240km/h. Its WLTP range is 606km.

This variant also has Porsche's Active Suspension Management electronic damping system, Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus, and rear-wheel-steering as standard.

In addition, the Porsche Macan is available with an off-road design package. This gives the electric SUV a new front bumper that raises its approach angle up to 17.4 degrees. Models equipped with adaptive air suspension, meanwhile, will also get an additional 10mm of ground clearance at their normal setting.

The package is available in two colours: Vesuvius Grey or the vehicle's exterior colour, and will see the Macan's front bumper, side skirts, diffuser panels and roof railings all painted accordingly.

However, those who opt to match the car's exterior colour will also see the side blades painted accordingly. Matching 21-inch off-road design wheels in Vesuvius Grey are also offered, and the car can be had with Black, Silver or Turbonite (Turbo only) roof rails.

This article was first published in Torque. Permission required for reproduction.