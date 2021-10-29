Rebellious style, audacious spirit: Maserati and Hiroshi Fujiwara present new streetwear line

Maserati and streetwear pioneer Hiroshi Fujiwara are reigniting their partnership with the launch of Maserati meets Fragment, a limited edition capsule collection of streetwear staples.

The new collection features two styles of hoodies, oversized t-shirts and a baseball cap emblazoned with the signifiers of these two iconic brands.

The designs of the collection are all said to merge together Fujiwara's rebellious style and Maserati's audacious spirit, the two iconic brand which are unafraid of being different, maverick and are both relentlessly driven to challenge the status quo.

The Fragment meets Maserati capsule collection is available worldwide at Maserati Store here and on Hypebeast's e-commerce platform here.

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian West collaborates with luxury label Fendi

This article was first published in sgcarmart.