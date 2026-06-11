Remix! This TikTok account is making covers of Singapore school anthems using AI

A TikTok account is putting a unique spin on school anthems, turning them into covers spanning various genres using AI.

Recess Remix posted its first video — a rock cover of the Raffles Institution anthem — on March 11.

It went on to post multiple similar videos, including a K-pop remix of Deyi Secondary School's anthem and an indie rock version of St Joseph's Institution's school song.

These videos garnered thousands of views, with a Mandopop cover of Dunman High School's anthem having nearly 190,000 views as of Thursday (June 11).

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@recessremix/photo/7622931678108929300[/embed]

Netizens who came across these reimagined songs have been thoroughly amused by them and many have left requests for their school's anthems to be remixed next.

"Do Springfield Secondary School song in K-pop," reads one comment under a video of Deyi Secondary School's remix posted on the account.

Another comment referring to the account's cover of Qihua Primary School's song described it as "pretty good", adding that it sounded like a mixture of K-pop girl group Ive and Japanese group XG.

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bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com