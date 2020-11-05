Recipe for kids: Apricot, date and coconut bliss balls – no cooking required

Here's a no-cooking recipe that is easy to prepare and makes a healthy snack for kids, or anyone in the family.

You can even get the kids involved in making them.

Here's an easy recipe for bliss balls with apricot, dates and coconut. This makes about 12 balls.

Apricot, date and coconut bliss balls

Ingredients

100g dried apricots, roughly chopped

25g unsweetened desiccated coconut

2 tsp melted coconut oil

8 fresh Medjool dates, pitted and roughly chopped

2 tbsp unsweetened coconut milk

½ tsp vanilla extract

1 pinch sea salt

Desiccated coconut, for rolling

Method

1. Blend apricots, desiccated coconut and coconut oil on high in a food processor until they are finely chopped and starting to come together. Scrape down the sides periodically until it reaches a paste-like consistency.

2. Add dates, coconut milk, vanilla and salt, and pulse a few times until combined.

3. Shape the mixture into 12 balls that are 2.5cm in diameter, and roll in the remaining shredded coconut.

4. Refrigerate for at least an hour and up to five days. Bring to room temperature before eating.

This article was first published in Young Parents.