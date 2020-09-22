Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) guide for essential travellers to Malaysia and Brunei

What is the Reciprocal Green Lane scheme

Having commenced on 17 August, the Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) Scheme allows for short-term essential business and official travel between Singapore and the other country involved for two weeks.

Interested parties will have to submit their application for approval before they are qualified to travel.

Malaysia-Singapore Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL)

This is for all nationalities who are legally residents in Singapore and who need to make a single-entry essential travel trip for business or official purposes in Malaysia.

Notes:

This scheme is not applicable for tourists.

Travellers must have remained in Singapore for 14 days prior to departure to Malaysia. Once in Malaysia, travellers are only permitted to remain for a maximum of 14 days.

This scheme is for travel between airports in Malaysia and Singapore that have available non-stop flight routes, as well as via land border crossings between Malaysia and Singapore.

Travellers who require a visa to enter Malaysia will have to obtain it before travelling to Malaysia.

Travellers are required to undertake the Covid-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test within 72 hours prior to departure. Travellers bear the cost of the Covid-19 test. The traveller should expect to pay up to $200 (inclusive of GST) for the pre-departure test. This is not payable by MediSave, MediShield Life or Integrated Shield Plans.

Before leaving Singapore:

The sponsoring enterprise or government agency in Malaysia shall apply for MyTravelPass on behalf of the applicant, via these steps:

The sponsor applies for MyTravelPass (MTP) online at least 10 working days before departure. The sponsor is required to provide traveller’s certificate of having tested negative via Covid-19 PCR test (to be taken at least within 72 hours before departure). Documents and information to be provided by the sponsor for online application:

Letter of invitation.

Traveller’s passport copy

Traveller’s business/official tentative program.

Traveller’s proof of non-residential accommodation

MTP approval will be issued via email 24 hours before departure date.

Once approved, travellers have to install, register, and activate MySehjahtera mobile application before departure. This is the contact tracing app used by Malaysia.

In addition, the sponsor (i.e. the receiving enterprise/ government agency in Malaysia) has to make transport arrangements from the airport or land crossing to the declared non-residential accommodation.

Upon arrival in Malaysia:

Travellers must check-in via the MySejahtera mobile application upon arrival at the respective point of entry. Travellers must present their passport, MTP Approval and Covid-19 PCR test result during immigration clearance at point of entry. Travellers must undertake a Covid-19 PCR/ RTK-Antigen test at point of entry (applicable only for KLIA, klia2 and Penang International Airport) or within 24 hours post-arrival in Malaysia (at any other points of entry), at own cost:

If tested positive for Covid-19 test, traveller will be promptly accorded the necessary medical treatment by the Government of Malaysia.

If tested negative for Covid-19 test; the receiving enterprise or government agency will follow their controlled itinerary in Malaysia.

*While waiting for the test result, travellers are required to self-isolate and adhere to the health guidelines set by the Ministry of Health Malaysia.

4. Upon testing negative, travellers are required to visit the nearest government health facility to be released from their temporary self-isolation order.

5. All travellers are subjected to effective immigration procedures, rules and regulations during immigration clearance at point of entry.

ALSO READ: Covid-19 travel advisories - travel restrictions by origin country/region

Returning to Singapore:

Singapore-based travellers returning from their travel on the Singapore-Malaysia Reciprocal Green Lane will be exempted from the prevailing Stay-Home Notice (SNH) policy applicable to incoming travellers to Singapore, without the need to appeal, if they:

Undertake a Covid-19 PCR test at their own cost at accredited laboratories, clinics and hospitals within 72 hours prior to their departure from Malaysia, and obtain the negative test result prior to departure; and Undertake a Covid-19 PCR test at the airport/checkpoint at their own cost upon arrival in Singapore and remain in isolation until they have been notified of their on-arrival test results. For air arrivals, you are strongly encouraged to pre-register and make advance payment for the PCR test via this link to minimise processing time at the airport.

The list of accredited laboratories by the Ministry of Health Malaysia can be found here. The list of accredited private clinics and private hospitals by the Ministry of Health Malaysia can be found here.

Brunei-Singapore Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL)

This is for all nationalities who are legally residents in Singapore, who need to make a single-entry, short-term essential travel for business and official purposes in Brunei.

Notes:

This scheme is not applicable for tourists.

Travellers must have remained in Singapore for the last 14 days prior to departure for Brunei Darussalam.

Travellers must be sponsored by either a registered company or a government agency in Brunei Darussalam, which will file an application on behalf of the traveller on the Entry Travel Pass website. The contact person of the sponsoring agency must be contactable at all times.

For more details, especially with regards to Covid-19 tests upon arrival, check out the full FAQ here.

Before leaving Singapore:

The receiving party (host) is required to upload a signed letter of undertaking, as well as submit the traveller’s controlled itinerary for the first 14 days in Brunei.

If the sponsoring agency is a national authority or government agency, a supporting letter from the Permanent Secretary or Head of agency is required.

If the sponsoring agency is a private company, a letter of endorsement from the relevant Brunei Darussalam authority or government agency is required (Appendix I).

2. The sponsoring agency must provide the following documents with the application:

Traveller’s passport

Tentative flight itinerary

Tentative hotel reservation

A signed letter of undertaking from the sponsoring agency stating that the self-isolation accommodation costs and Covid-19 RT-PCR tests upon arrival will be borne by the sponsoring agency and assuring that the traveller has been in good health and remained in Singapore for 14 days prior to the intended date of travel.

3. The application must be submitted at least 8 working days before the intended date of travel.

Once approved, travellers have to install the BruHealth mobile application before departure. This is the contact tracing app used by Brunei. In addition, the sponsoring agency must prepare a Brunei SIM card for the traveller ahead of their arrival to ensure smooth BruHealth registration upon arrival.

Upon arrival in Brunei:

Upon check-in at the respective point of entry, the Entry Travel Pass holder will be required to present to the airline or border authorities:

Valid Entry Travel Pass A negative result slip of a SARS-COV-2 RT-PCR test taken within 72 hours of the date of departure or an exemption letter from Ministry of Health Valid air ticket Valid proof of payment for post-arrival SARS-COV-2 RT-PCR test or an exemption letter from Ministry of Health Hotel reservation in Brunei Darussalam Proof of installation of BruHealth App on phone Valid visa (for visa-required passport holders).

Failure to do so may result in refusal of boarding or entry.

These are some of the logistical guidelines sponsoring agency will have to be responsible for upon arrival:

Travellers should proceed immediately to the declared accommodation (i.e. a hotel or serviced apartment) and not leave the hotel during the entire period of self-isolation, unless it’s to undergo the post-arrival SARS-COV-2 RT PCR test

Travellers should not come into contact with anyone andmay not take public transport or make their own transport arrangements

Travellers will be transported to RIPAS Hospital for specimen collection by the hotel’s designated transport provider either on Day 1 or Day 5 after arrival as determined by Brunei Darussalam’s Ministry of Health upon arrival

Travellers must use the BruHealth mobile application register and self-report their health condition on a daily basis for the first 14 days of their stay

Accommodation for the duration of post-arrival self-isolation must be selected from the drop-down menu on the Entry Travel Pass application page

Check out the full list of guidelines here.

If the result indicates that the traveller has tested positive for Covid-19, he or she will be promptly accorded the necessary medical treatment by the Government of Brunei.

The traveller or their receiving party will bear the cost of medical treatment in Brunei.

It is the responsibility of the traveller or sponsoring agency to book directly with hoteliers and secure such accommodation before arrival.

It is advised to make a minimum booking duration of 6 days at the hotel and to refer to respective hotels on their refund/cancellation policies.

Change of hotel during the determined isolation period is not allowed.

The host company or government agency will supervise the itinerary of and provide private transport for the traveller for up to 14 days of the traveller’s stay in Brunei. The traveller is not allowed to use public transportation, taxis, or ride-hailing services.

The traveller can only commute between his/her residence and the workplace via private hire cars/taxis or chartered company transport (i.e., no public transport allowed).

Returning to Singapore:

Singapore Citizens, Permanent Residents and Long-Term Pass holders returning from their travel to Brunei Darussalam are not required to serve an SHN, and will instead undergo a Covid-19 test upon arrival and be allowed to continue their activities in Singapore if the test is negative.

Long-Term Pass holders returning on the RGL should present the Entry Travel Pass issued by Brunei upon arrival in Singapore for re-entry into Singapore, and they need not separately seek re-entry approval from other Singapore Government agencies.

Travellers are also reminded to submit their health declarations via ICA’s SG Arrival Card e-Service up to three days prior to their arrival in Singapore.

Travel Safe

As with all travel, it is prudent to protect against delays, lost baggage as well as unforeseeable accidents and emergencies. For travellers who are preparing for business or essential travel, we have rounded up 4 insurance policies that can accommodate your travel needs.

(Note: As Covid-19 is a known event, most travel insurance had since excluded claims related to the outbreak.)

Insurance Summary for ASEAN zone (applicable for both Malaysia and Brunei Darussalam) ERGO Essential Allianz Bronze AXA Wanderlust Lite FWD Premium Premium $36.00 (20 per cent off) $53.00 $26.65 (40 per cent off, no cut-off specified) $26.60 (30 per cent off, ends 16/09/2020) Trip Cancellation $10,000 $10,000 $1,000 $7,500 Loss/Damage of Personal Baggage $3,000 $7,000 Available as add-on $3,000 Accidental Death and Total Permanent Disability $200,000 $35,000 $50,000 $200,000 Overseas Medical $200,000 $400,000 $10,000 $200,000 Post Trip Medical Expenses $10,000 $12,500 (Outpatient only) $0 $6,000 Rental Vehicle Excess Cover $500 $150 Available as add-on Available as add-on

*Insurance plans were based on 14 days travel, from 5 to 18 October 2020.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.