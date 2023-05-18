Recognising the signs of postpartum depression: A guide to understanding and managing the condition

Parenthood starts the moment you hold your newborn in your arms. But it's not the romanticised idea many new mums make it out to be.

And there are some instances when this new chapter takes a toll on our mental health, like when we experience postpartum depression.

Some mothers find it hard to want to be around their babies shortly after they leave the hospital.

We're not referring to baby blues, either. It's actually very common, as up to 80 per cent of new mothers experience mood swings and crying for no reason a few days after giving birth.

However, this lasts only up to 14 days.

But if you continue to feel down after this time, you might be suffering from postpartum depression. You might feel weepy, extremely sad, or very anxious what seems like all the time.

Postpartum depression is not that uncommon, affecting 15 per cent of new mothers. In fact, postnatal depression in dads is now being recognised as happening in one in ten fathers.

That is why it is important to know how to spot postpartum depression.

Singapore mums and dads must also know how to deal with postpartum depression so it does not get left untreated.

If you think you might be suffering from this disorder, see this list of common postpartum depression symptoms and speak with your doctor or a mental health specialist if you have concerns.

How to spot postpartum depression

PHOTO: Pexels

So how do you know if you have postpartum depression?

Here are nine common postpartum depression symptoms to look out for:

1. Feelings of hopelessness, anger, or sadness

It's understandable that you may feel overwhelmed by this new change in life as you step into motherhood. But postpartum depression can leave you feeling like you're not good enough or not prepared.

Other common signs of postpartum depression include creeping doubts that the baby was a terrible idea. Hopelessness can set in along with guilt for feeling this way.

2. Loss of appetite

How do you know if you have postpartum depression? A common symptom is a big change in appetite. You might feel like you don't want to eat anything or eat much more than you usually do.

In turn, this affects your energy levels and you can feel lethargic, even after you sleep.

3. Headaches, backaches, and joint pain

Random pains around the body are a physical manifestation of this condition. Common symptoms include sharp headaches, painful backaches, upset stomachs, and random joint pain.

In addition to the above, you may also have chest pains as a result of panic attacks.

4. Crying and feelings of irritability

Crying is normal for new mothers.

In fact, 70 to 80 per cent experience childbirth-related sadness and anxiety.

However, if it's been going on for weeks, then you may be suffering from postpartum depression.

These tears may also stem from anger and frustration.

5. Thoughts about harming yourself or others

This, perhaps, is one of the most obvious signs that a mother is suffering from postpartum depression.

You start having thoughts about harming either yourself or your child. In less severe cases, a mother may feel indifferent or uncaring toward her child and her wellbeing.

Although it sounds scary, new mums having these types of thoughts are more common than you think. According to research, one in five mums admitted having thoughts of self-harm or harming others.

If you are having such thoughts, it's important you talk to your gynae or a psychologist about your mental health.

One of the things you may want to discuss with them is how long postpartum depression will last, in order for you to get the help that you need.

PHOTO: Pexels

6. Trouble sleeping or sleeping too much

Mums with postpartum depression will struggle with sleep.

You may find yourself suffering from insomnia and being unable to sleep, or sleeping too much. Establishing a sleeping routine will be very difficult.

As noted earlier, you will still feel lethargic even if you do manage to get some shut-eye.

7. Social isolation

One of the signs of postpartum depression is withdrawing from family and friends.

In fact, you might also find yourself not wanting to be around your partner or your newborn.

This results in being away from your loved ones and spending the majority of your time in isolation.

8. Lack of motivation

With this condition, it's normal to feel a complete lack of motivation. Mothers with PPD will have far less interest or pleasure in the types of activities they used to love.

This is characterised by a distinct lack of energy to want to do anything.

9. Difficulty concentrating

While you may have been on the ball and had no issues making key decisions at work and home, postpartum depression can affect your ability to think clearly.

Mums with postpartum depression won't be able to focus on one task or topic for as long. This symptom normally looks like a lack of concentration or confidence in making decisions.

Possible causes of postpartum depression

PHOTO: Pexels

The exact cause of the condition is not clear. But knowing the factors that contribute to it happening is beneficial. It can make you understand and know how to help someone with postpartum depression.

Physical changes

Your estrogen and progesterone levels increase when you are pregnant. After delivery, these hormones go back to their normal levels.

This sudden change may be a factor in the onset of postpartum depression.

Other physical changes that may contribute to the onset of the condition include:

Drug and alcohol use

Low thyroid hormone levels

Other medical conditions

Sleep deprivation

Emotional stressors

Research shows that experiencing something stressful while pregnant can contribute to the development of postpartum depression. Major life events like a death of a loved one, financial difficulties, or the end of a relationship are all examples of emotional stressors.

PHOTO: Pexels

Postpartum depression treatment and management

This condition is a serious matter and should be dealt with urgently.

So how long will postpartum depression last? This can differ for each parent. Yes, even men can experience this condition.

There are different types of postpartum depression treatment. These include therapy, medication, and support groups. Normally, a combination of therapy and medication proves to be the most successful.

Consulting a healthcare professional is important when treating this condition. However, there are things you can do at home to help you feel better. Things like making sure you eat a balanced diet, have a form of non-strenuous exercise, practice meditation, or having a gratitude journal can make a difference.

Having a support group who can understand what you are going through can also help lighten the load you may be experiencing. It is important to know that you are not alone and that having this condition is not your fault.

Postpartum depression affects a lot of new mothers. In terms of how to deal with postpartum depression, it is important to get support and treatment. If left untreated, the debilitating disorder can last for years. Take care of yourself, mum, and don't be afraid to get the help you need if this affects you.

