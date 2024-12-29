Recommendations for your reading list: Our favourite books of 2024

Here we are again at the end of the year with (hopefully) at least a week between Christmas and New Year to chill out, unwind and find time to bury our noses in a good book. If you haven't made your own reading list, here are five books I thoroughly enjoyed this year. I hope you enjoy them too!

Hidden Pictures by Jason Rekulak

This spine-tingling thriller follows Mallory, a recovering addict hired as a babysitter for a young boy, Teddy. Her quiet gig in a suburban home takes an eerie turn when Teddy's crayon drawings depict disturbing, violent images far beyond a child's imagination. Naturally, Mallory investigates (wouldn't you?) and uncovers dark secrets within the house's history.

Be prepared for some shocking twists in this atmospheric story that will make you jumpy and keep you on edge. Rekulak masterfully blends suspense with emotional depth, creating a compelling tale of trauma, redemption, and the blurred lines between reality and the supernatural.

Stay With Me by Ayobami Adebayo

Set in 1980s Nigeria, this emotional novel explores the fragility of love, cultural pressures, and the cost of keeping secrets. Married couple Yejide and Akin face heartbreak when societal expectations force Akin into polygamy to produce a child.

The narrative unfolds with raw honesty, revealing the psychological and emotional toll of infertility, betrayal, and sacrifice. Adebayo's lyrical prose and complex characters make the story profoundly moving. I was rapt by the author's powerful exploration of relationships and how love can survive or unravel under societal and familial strain.

The Smell of Other People's Houses by Bonnie-Sue Hitchcock

Set in 1970s Alaska, this coming-of-age novel follows four interconnected characters — Ruth, Dora, Alyce, and Hank — as they navigate family struggles, personal dreams, and unexpected friendships. Through their intertwined stories, Hitchcock vividly describes life in a rugged, isolated setting where survival often depends on connection.

The author's rich storytelling evokes the warmth of her characters, poignantly reminding readers of the power of compassion and community.

Adventures in Human Being by Gavin Francis

A unique blend of medicine, philosophy, and personal reflection, Gavin Francis takes readers on a journey through the human body, exploring its functions and mysteries. Using real-life medical cases and historical anecdotes, he highlights the marvels of anatomy and how our bodies shape our identity.

His prose is accessible, making complex science feel personal and awe-inspiring. You'll gain a deeper appreciation for your body as it offers a fascinating, thought-provoking look at what it means to be human.

A Certain Hunger by Chelsea G. Summers

If you can only pick one book, I highly recommend you make it this one. A Certain Hunger is a dark, satirical thriller about Dorothy Daniels, a successful food critic with a sinister appetite. Told from her unapologetically candid perspective, the novel blends culinary indulgence with macabre, psychological horror.

Summers crafts a chillingly unique anti-heroine whose appetite for life (and flesh) makes for a deliciously unsettling narrative. It's perfect for readers who enjoy sharp satire with a dash of gore and provocative themes.

[[nid:712665]]

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.