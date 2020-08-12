Recommended NEA certified car pest fumigation & removal services in Singapore

We don't think much about car pest fumigation services until we need them. Save this list for the future so you know who you're going to call - car pest busters.

Let me use a real-life story to explain to you why car fumigation & pest removal is important. My partner and I were at a small gathering, and I was hitting the reds (wine) at an accelerated pace. She doesn't fancy alcohol, so naturally, she was the designated driver. Please don't drink and drive and lose your license like me. Be responsible! We get in the car at the end of the night, and she notices her mortal enemy just chilling on the dashboard of the car - El Cucaracha, the cockroach. She screamed, but cockroach didn't care and continued to give her the stare down without moving. Long story short, my partner jumped out of the car and called for a valet (which arrived 30 minutes later).

Even when he arrived, she had to do an extensive check before sitting down at the backseat. I just wanted to go home and eat instant noodles. If not for the car pest fumigation I did the week after, she would not even touch the car after that night because "the cockroach is still in the car somewhere waiting to strike." Here's how you make life easier for you and your partner but definitely not the cockroach.

5D Solutions Pte Ltd

Get rid of creepy crawlies in a harmless yet effective way at 5D Solutions Pte Ltd!

If you notice creepy crawlies such as cockroaches, flies, and other similar horrors in your car, 5D Solutions Pte Ltd provides NEA-approved services for all your pesky problems. It eliminates pests by using effective and safe treatments. For families with kids, it's understandable to worry that the chemicals might harm your children. However, there's no need to worry because its car pest fumigation solution is harmless.

In just two hours, your car will be pest-free! It also offers additional services such as paint protection, foam car wash, polishing service, waxing, steam cleaning, and anti bacterial treatment.

Address: 7 Soon Lee Street #01-26 iSpace S(627608) Opening hours: 9:00am - 6:00pm (Mon - Sat) Contact numbers: 8668 7560 / 6254 0456

ACE GT Pte Ltd

ACE GT includes an interior wipe down, sanitising, vacuum and glass cleaning with every car pest fumigation!

ACE GT Pte Ltd is a company that specialises in automotive exterior and interior protections ensuring your car parts look new no matter how old the car.

The knowledgeable staff at ACE GT can customise service packages based on your needs, so you do not have to worry about a 'One-Size-Fits-All' treatment. Their car pest fumigation service utilises pest fumigators which is non-toxic. This service also includes an interior wipe down, sanitising, vacuum, and glass cleaning and optional new car scent upon request. Address: 9 Yishun Industrial Street 1 #01-70 North Spring Bizhub S(768163) Opening hours: 9:00am - 6:00pm (Mon - Sat) Closed on Sun & PHs Contact numbers: 6710 7793 / 9171 0359

New Age Polish Pte Ltd

New Age Polish uses only high-quality products and well-trained pest busters to keep your car clean and pest-free

New Age Polish Pte Ltd is the sister company of 5D Solutions. Naturally, it is also NEA certified and comes with a broad selection of services for overall car cleaning and maintenance. It uses high-quality products which are water repellent, durable, low maintenance, and stain-free. The team at New Age Polish consists of experts that are well-trained and skilled when it comes to car pests removal. Customers will enjoy a complimentary car interior cleaning after fumigation! Address: 11 Yishun Industrial Street 1 #01-112 North Spring Biz Hub S(768089) Opening hours: 9:00am - 6:00pm (Mon - Sun) Closed on Wed Contact number: 8161 0131

IV-Shine Car Spa

IV-Shine Car Spa does more than just car grooming - it also provides paint protection, coating treatment and car pest fumigation in its service offerings.

IV-Shine Car Spa has more than seven years of experience with car grooming. It has expanded its services since its inauguration, and it also does paint protection, coating treatment and anti-pest fumigation service. With all the blood and sweat it gives to each car that passes through its doors, it's no surprise that it gets a ton of respect from the industry and community. Address: 20 Ubi Road 4 #B1-01 Think One Building S(408622) Opening hours: 9:00am - 6:00pm (Mon - Fri) 9:00am - 4:00pm (Sat) Contact number: 8282 8897

Lambency Detailing

At Lambency Detailing, you get a special nano mist car pest fumigation service that comes with anti-bacterial properties

Lambency Detailing is pretty famous for its Sonax Interior Detailing with pest fumigation & sanitisation with a two - three hours downtime.

On top of extensive anti-pest treatment, it will vacuum and do an interior detailing with Sonax Car Breeze to eliminate foul odours. What's so special about Lambency Detailing is its Nano mist fumigation with atomised Nano Mist Anti Bacteria liquid that disperses into an ultra-fine mist containing hundred millions of nanoscale sized-cleaning particles. Address: 9008 Tampines Street 93 #01-67 Tampines Industrial Park A S(528843) Opening hours: 9:00am - 6:00pm (Mon - Fri) 9:00am - 9:00pm (Sat & Sun) Contact number: 9658 5808

Luster Automobile Detailing

Luster Automobile Detailing uses premium natural and non-chemical products at affordable prices for its customers.

At Luster Automobile Detailing, you get more than just a simple pest fumigation. With its intensive interior detailing service, customers get an all-round Perfect Care Interior with added Anti-Pest Treatment + EnviO Treatment. It only uses premium natural and non-chemical products at a fractional cost and maximum customer satisfaction. Address: 61 Woodlands Industrial Park E9 #01-25 E9 Premium S(757047) Opening hours: 10:00am - 11:00pm (Tue - Sun) Closed on Mon & PHs Contact numbers: 8571 3323 / 9853 8594

