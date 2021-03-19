Recommended workshops for Jaguar, Mini, Land Rover and other British car makes

Car owners are always on the hunt for good workshops to handle their cars' maintenance and repair. If you own these car brands from Britain (specifically Jaguar, MINI, Aston Martin, Land Rover and Bentley), we have a treat for you.



Car workshops are a dime a dozen here in Singapore, and many good ones can handle anything you throw at them. But why settle for good when you can get the best?

British Motor Services

From Aston Martin to Bentley, British Motor Service's team has a vast knowledge of luxury car brands

PHOTO: Motor Directory

British Motor Services, like its name suggests, is the only British-owned car workshop in Singapore with decades of experience in the automotive field.



With its state-of-the-art products, servicing equipment and unwavering stand of using only premium engine oil and recommended original factory parts, customers at British Motor Services get the best service at competitive prices.



Check out its Ownership Support Service if you need help to source, inspect, import, register, or maintain/service your dream car. It doesn't matter whether it's a classic or modern make and model - British Motor Services will do its best to help you.



Services it offers: Repair & Servicing, Diagnostic, Performance Upgrades, Ownership Support



Address: 56 Loyang Way #02-10 Loyang Enterprise Building S(508775)

Opening hours: 9.00am - 6.00pm (Mon - Fri) 9.00am - 3.00pm (Sat) Closed on Sun & PHs

Contact number: 9834 2601

Motor Edgevantange

Get the 'authorised dealer experience' with genuine parts at affordable rates

PHOTO: Motor Directory

Motor Edgevantange is an impeccable workshop specialising in many different automotive brands such as Bentley, Jaguar and Land Rover. Let its team of highly-qualified agent-trained technicians wow you with its years of experience from manufacturers and authorised dealers.



Motor Edgevantange promises to adhere to the manufacturers' factory repair process standards and techniques, which means it takes no shortcuts and maximises customer satisfaction.



Services it offers: Repair & Servicing, Diagnostic, Engine & Transmission, Performance Upgrades, Car Insurance, Roadside Assistance



Address: 160 Sin Ming Drive #03-01/02 Sin Ming AutoCity S(575722)

Opening hours: 8.30am - 6.00pm (Mon - Sat) Closed on Sun & PHs

Contact number: 8828 0068 / 6453 7683

Optima Werkz

Optima Werkz has three outlets located at strategic and convenient locations in Singapore

PHOTO: Motor Directory

Optima Werkz comes equipped with cutting-edge diagnostic tools, equipment, software, and facilities to service any make and model you can dream of.



If you give the firm a call to set an appointment, a polite lady who will answer and set a date for you. But, more importantly,you can be assured that when you bring your car down for servicing, there will always be a team of dedicated, experienced professional mechanics and staff to take care of your car.



Services it offers: Repair & Servicing, Engine & Transmission, Performance Upgrades, Hybrid Car Services, Battery and Tyres, Audio Systems Upgrade, Aircon Repairs & Servicing, Body Kits, Spray Painting, Car Grooming, Vehicle Inspection, Car Insurance, Accident Repair & Claims



Address: 6 Kung Chong Road (Main Branch) S(159143)

Opening hours: 9.00am - 6.00pm (Mon - Fri) 9:00am - 3:00pm (Sat) Closed on Sun & PHs

Contact number: 6472 1313 / 9127 8523

Hong Seh Motors Pte Ltd (Service Centre)

Walk through the doors at Hong Seh Aftersales Service Centre today, and you'll see the future of motoring experiences redefined

PHOTO: Motor Directory

Hong Seh Motors has a reputation for being an 'exotic car nirvana'. If you own rare, high-end cars, you should have heard of Hong Seh Motors. It revamped its establishment in 2020 with state-of-the-art facilities and equipment.



With these ground-breaking diagnostic tools, equipment and undeniable expertise, it can handle any issue. Most, if not all, of its customers give glowing recommendations about the fabulous workmanship, performance-oriented and fuss-free servicing procedures they received at Hong Seh Motors.



Services it offers: Repair & Servicing, Diagnostic, Custom Modifications, Body Repair, Spray Painting, Vehicle Inspection, Insurance Renewal, Roadside Assistance, Accident Repair & Claims



Address: 10 Fourth Lok Yang Road S(629707)

Opening hours: 9.00am - 6.00pm (Mon - Fri)

Contact number: 9728 8288

Maximus Auto Services Pte Ltd

With numerous positive reviews on sgCarMart, it's famed for performance tuning and modification services

PHOTO: Motor Directory

Maximus Auto Services Pte Ltd comes highly recommended by its patrons for being a trustworthy business with a team of dexterous professionals with an uncompromising determination to ensure you receive the best service.



Maximus Auto Services is well-honed in every aspect for various make and models, including exotic brands like Aston Martin, Bentley, McLaren, Rolls Royce, Ferrari and Lamborghini.



Services it offers: Repair & Servicing, Diagnostic, Performance Upgrades, Car Grooming & Paint Protection, Panel beating, Spray Painting, Accident Repair & Claims



Address: 7 Soon Lee Street #05-05 iSpace S(627608)

Opening hours: 10.00am - 7.00pm (Mon - Fri) 10.00am - 5.00pm (Sat) Closed on Sun & PHs

Contact number: 9797 3113 / 6250 1198

Euroauto Garage

Chill at its cosy lounge and enjoy a spectacular view of supercars with free Wi-Fi while you wait for your car

PHOTO: Motor Directory

With a combined experience of more than 40 years in European brands like Bentley, McLaren, Maserati, Lamborghini, Ferrari and more, Euroauto Garage should be on your shortlist of workshops when anything goes wrong with your car.



It has two units that come fully equipped with modern and factory-level diagnostic tools and software. No matter what type of service you're looking for, Euroauto Garage aims to bring you quick turnarounds, transparency, the highest level of service and the most economical solution for your problems.



Services it offers: Repair & Servicing, Performance Upgrades, Body Kits, Pre-Inspection, Accident Repair & Claims



Address: 8 Kaki Bukit Avenue 4 #02-25/ 26 Premier @ Kaki Bukit S(415875)

Opening hours: 10.00am - 7.00pm (Mon - Fri) 9.00am - 1.00pm (Sat)

Contact number: 6493 7165 / 9028 8806

Cartisan Pte Ltd

If you own a MINI, here's a MINI expert to help you with your not-so-mini-woes

PHOTO: Motor Directory

Established in 2018, a former RSAF F-16 Senior Technician has decided to start up Cartisan Pte Ltd with his 12 years of experience for MINI and BMW. Cartisan uses genuine MINI parts and reputable brands from authorised suppliers in Singapore should you require any parts replacements.



Cartisan also has dedicated MINI computerised diagnostic software and tools to check for issues and perform necessary repairs including complete engine overhauls. If you're looking for proactive care for your car, Cartisan can help you extend the lifespan of critical components like your engine and transmission. Most of its services come with up to a one-year warranty too!



It is currently the exclusive Xado Pro shop in Singapore. Xado is the leading brand from Ukraine, which come highly recommended for most BMW/MINI cars.



Services it offers: Repair & Servicing, Engine & Transmission, Vehicle Inspection



Address: 13 Kaki Bukit Road 4 #03-27 Bartley Biz Centre S(417896)

Opening hours: 10.00am - 6.00pm (Mon - Fri) 10.00am - 5.00pm (Sat)

Contact number: 8777 1011

This article was first published in sgCarMart.