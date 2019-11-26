Recyclable facial pads you can reuse 1,800 times

They are not cheap: the facial squares pictured here are from zero-waste grocer Unpackt, and five pieces cost $12 (that’s $2.40 each).

PHOTO: Her World Online

But their value for money doesn’t come from buying in bulk – it comes from the fact that this produces less waste.

If properly taken care of, each pad can last five years (that’s 0.006 cents per use per year if used daily).

With the exception of nail polish remover, they can be used with all kinds of makeup remover and toner/lotion.

To clean, toss them in a laundry mesh bag into a cold wash cycle, then air dry. Or soak in baking soda, then handwash with mild soap in cold water.

Here are other ways we can save the earth by kicking these beauty bad habits.

SAVE OUR EARTH

You've got a metal straw, a reusable coffee cup and you try to minimise the use of plastic bags when you go grocery shopping. So why not apply that go-green movement with your beauty regime?

Whether it's reducing your water consumption or making smarter choices when it comes to buying beauty products, these are five of the bad grooming habits that everyone should quit ASAP.

THROWING AWAY EMPTY CONTAINERS