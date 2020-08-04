Red and white items to wear while watching NDP at home

You might be chilling at home this year with your friends and loved ones instead, but that doesn’t mean you can’t show off your patriotic side!

If you’re still planning to throw a mini party (but remember to stick to the stipulated number of five!) and are thinking of catching the National Day Parade in the comfort of your living room, you can still join in the fun by dressing up.

Here are some fun red and white items that you can wear at home while celebrating.

Pomelo tartan fold over skort, $34 PHOTO: Pomelo Wearing a skirt while you’re sitting can be cumbersome, especially when it’s a short one! That’s why we love this skort option from Pomelo that gives you the best of both worlds while protecting your modesty. PHOTO: Pomelo Soeurs Aria knot strap tube top, $30.50 PHOTO: Soeurs Aria Living in a tropical island like Singapore can mean it can get pretty humid at times. This strappy tube top is bound to keep you cool while you celebrate at home. PHOTO: Soeurs Aria Soeurs Karry beaded choker, $19.50 PHOTO: Soeurs Karry Here’s a cute way go combine both red and white without looking too much like the national flag! This beaded choker would look so cute with a floral dress as well. PHOTO: Soeurs Karry Whispers & Anarchy the ruffles midi dress, $165 PHOTO: Whispers & Anarchy If you’re looking to be the hostess with the mostess, this flirty, ruffled maxi dress from local sustainable brand Whispers & Anarchy is the perfect dress to entertain in. PHOTO: Whispers & Anarchy Thrifty Thieves resin earrings, $14.90 PHOTO: Thrifty Thieves Go for a pair of cool, lightweight, acrylic earrings that won’t weigh down on your ear lobes. PHOTO: Thrifty Thieves Dear Samfu Nowadays crop top, $89 PHOTO: Dear Samfu If bright red is too aggressive for you, try this gingham crop top from Dear Samfu. They even have the matching pants if you’re in the market for a matching co-ord set! PHOTO: Dear Samfu Beyond The Vines Seersucker button down skirt, $79 PHOTO: Beyond The Vines Seersucker Here’s why we love this skirt — pockets! ‘Nuff said. PHOTO: Beyond The Vines Seersucker

This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.