Ma-rch into Year of the Horse with eye-catching red packets this Chinese New Year

As we ma-rch into the Year of the Horse, many of us are preparing to give or receive red packets.

While some may think the content of the hongbao matters the most, others enjoy the creativity shown in the variety of designs each year.

Here are some of the most interesting red packets to look out for this festive season, and how to get your hands on them.

For foodies

Kopitiam

Kopitiam's red packet takes inspiration from a merry-go-round to put a creative spin on the Year of the Horse, symbolising momentum and renewal.

It also uses the familiar colours of local favourites such as kopi, teh, bubur cha cha and fluffy bao.

Spend a minimum of $3.80 in a single receipt at selected Kopitiam Kopi Kiosks to redeem a free pack of these red packets till Feb 28, while stocks last.

Lau Pa Sat

Lau Pa Sat's red packets feature the iconic hawker centre's facade and are inspired by the phrase shi lai yun zhuan (good fortune turns with food).

It also has a built-in spinner which reveals a roulette of Singapore's beloved hawker dishes — such as chilli crab, satay and a kaya toast set — with every turn to symbolise abundance.

These red packets can be redeemed at Food Folks @ Lau Pa Sat with a minimum spend of $10 (maximum two combined receipts), or purchased at $3.80 per pack, while stocks last.

For kids (and the young at heart)

UOL Malls

In line with their festive collaboration with Sesame Street, UOL Malls' red packets feature familiar characters from the show, such as Elmo, Cookie Monster and Big Bird alongside classic Chinese New Year wishes.

Members of UOL's loyalty programme U-PPOP can redeem these red packets at United Square and Velocity@Novena Square with a minimum spend of $68 (maximum three same-day combined receipts) till March 1, while stocks last.

Senoko Energy

In some cases, bigger is better. At least, that is what Senoko Energy seems to think.

Their large red packets measure 25cm by 12.5cm and have a soft, velvety finish.

They also feature pineapple mascots BB Ong Lai and BB Ong Li seated on top of plush horses, conveying wishes of instant wealth and luck.

Lyf by Ascott

Lyf by Ascott brings a cheeky flair to its red packets, which feature a horse in various amusing poses and Chinese New Year wishes that play on the word for horse in Mandarin — ma.

One red packet reads ma shang you qian (to immediately have money) and shows a horse lying in a bathtub filled with gold ingots.

Another, which depicts a horse in a yoga pose, reads ma dao kang ning (to be healthy and peaceful).

These red packets are available to all Lyf residents while stocks last.

For arts and culture fans

Ode To Art

While many red packets showcase creative designs these days, contemporary art gallery Ode To Art appears to have taken theirs to a whole other level.

Its vibrant hues of pink, green and yellow, as well as elaborate design incorporating two spinners depicting eight celestial horses and the phrase ma shang zhong (immediately strike) Toto are definitely eye-catching.

Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre

Those who receive the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre's (SCCC) red packets will be able to repurpose them.

The vibrant envelope can be transformed into a 3D display piece, which can be used as a festive decoration, and comes with a cardboard DIY horse figure.

For animal lovers

RE&S

The red packets offered by food service company RE&S this year are Japanese-themed, featuring a maneki neko (fortune cat) in three different environments — in a pile of cherry blossoms, a bamboo forest and an onsen (Japanese hot spring).

The designs symbolise the arrival of spring, steady growth and a source of good fortune respectively.

Those who wish to get their hands on these adorable red packets can do so by ordering the Auspicious Yusheng or a Reunion Bundle from RE&S.

Shihlin

Shihlin's red packets for this year feature its new mascot Miao Miao dressed in traditional clothing, donning sunglasses and holding the eatery's signature giant fried chicken.

One of the designs has her leaning against a stack of gold bars and ingots with dollar signs on her sunglasses, while another has her surrounded with flowers while wearing heart-shaped sunglasses.

Customers can redeem a pair of red packets with a minimum spend of $15, while stocks last.

Foodpanda

Foodpanda's mascot Pau-Pau is ushering in the new year with his sick moves in their red packet.

It shows him holding a lion dance head, which is on the red packet's flap, and includes two galloping horses above the phrase yi ma dang xian (to take the lead).

Customers can receive these red packets on their pandamart orders, while stocks last.

For those who enjoy finer things

At first glance, these red packets from private banking company EFG International might look unassuming.

But opening them up reveals a leaping horse — symbolising momentum and ambition — and plum blossoms, which are traditionally associated with resilience and renewal.

The red packets are inspired by the idioms ma dao cheng gong (wishing one instant success) and yi ma dang xian (to take the lead) in tandem with the Year of the Horse.

Ascott

Ascott's red packets for this year feature the four seasons with Chinese phrases expressing seasonal blessings such as resilience, enduring health, abundance and harmony.

The set also comes together to form a continuous artwork when lined up.

These red packets are available to residents of Ascott properties as well as members of Ascott Star Rewards, which is free to join.

Lion Global Investors

Lion Global Investors' red packet collection unfolds like an accordion to depict four classic scenes of traditional art.

With a golden backdrop and intricate lines, these red packets can even be framed to admire year-round.

These are available to the clients.

Singapore Turf Club

Singapore Turf Club is gearing up for the new year with its saddle-themed red packets.

This year's design features motifs inspired by equestrian starting gates as well as cherry blossoms and good luck knots, which symbolise new beginnings, prosperity and good fortune.

They come in two colours — a deep red and burgundy.

