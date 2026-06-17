2 Redhill Pork Porridge stalls in same hawker centre, but only 1 is Michelin-recommended

If you've visited Redhill Food Centre recently, you might have noticed two stalls bearing the same name — Redhill Pork Porridge.

Some regular customers, however, have pointed out that the two stalls' signboards have different designs and only one of them is recommended by the Michelin Guide.

Redhill Pork Porridge — listed in the Michelin Guide in 2023 and 2025 — was originally located at unit #01-90 in the hawker centre and moved to unit #01-46 on May 1.

The stall also put up a banner to direct patrons to its new location.

After the business moved out, the unit was taken over by another business with the exact same name, also selling Hainanese pork porridge, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Photos on social media showed that the stall located at #01-90 has a white signboard with black lettering and no Michelin logos, while the one at #01-46 had a blue sign with red lettering and two Michelin logos at the storefront.

A check by AsiaOne showed that Michelin's website, Google Maps, as well as Redhill Pork Porridge's Facebook page list its address as unit #01-46.

The hawker chain also has stalls in Bendemeer and Whampoa.

With these similarities, the two stalls in Redhill Food Centre have caused some confusion amongst diners.

One such customer took to Facebook on June 11 to ask which one is the "authentic pork porridge stall" as he believed the stall at #01-90 had a "full overhaul with different signs".

Regular customers, however, can tell the difference between the two.

While new customers might get confused over the stalls, she would not buy from "the wrong stall" as she has been patronising Redhill Pork Porridge for years and knows what the dish tastes like, a 62-year-old woman surnamed Chen told Shin Min.

Another customer surnamed Li said that it is easy to tell the stores apart using the Michelin logos.

The 39-year-old also said that he has read articles by food blogs that recommend the stall with the blue background and red lettering.

AsiaOne has reached out to Redhill Pork Porridge for more details.

Address: 85 Redhill Ln, #01-46, Singapore 150085

Opening hours: Mon-Sat, 6am to 1pm; Sun, 6.30am-1pm

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bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com