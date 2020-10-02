In case you’re wondering, RedMart is still going strong after having been bought over by Lazada earlier last year. In fact, they have launched a new round of benefits aimed at rewarding loyal customers in the form of RedMart vouchers.

Taking the form of vouchers (instead of the previous crowd favourites, promo codes) that provide savings for newcomers and regular shoppers alike, RedMart newest’s promotion mechanic is easy to use too.

All you have to do is to log in to your Lazada app at 9am, click to collect your vouchers, then choose the right credit card at checkout. The corresponding valid voucher will be automatically applied.

Save money on all your RedMart shopping with our updated list of Redmart promo codes and credit card vouchers right here.

Last updated on Oct 1,2020. RedMart promo codes and vouchers are subject to change without prior notice.

RedMart promo codes and vouchers 2020

Bank RedMart promo code/voucher User type Refreshes Credit card benefits Citibank $8 off, minimum spend of $20 New Monthly Citi Cash Back Card: 8per cent cashback on groceries Citi Rewards Card: $1 = 4 miles on online spends DBS/POSB $8 off, minimum spend of $20 New Monthly DBS Live Fresh Card: 5 per cent cashback on online spends HSBC $8 off, minimum spend of $20 New Monthly HSBC Revolution Card: 5x points for online purchases (equivalent to 2 miles per $1). HSBC Visa Platinum Card: 5per cent cashback for groceries Standard Chartered $8 off, minimum spend of $20 New Monthly Standard Chartered Spree Card: Up to 2 per cent cashback for online buys UOB $8 off, minimum spend of $20 New Monthly UOB Preferred Platinum Visa Card: 10x Points (4 miles per $1) on online spends

New to RedMart promo codes and deals

If you’re a new user of RedMart or Lazada, you’ll see that most of the banks are offering $8 off for first-time purchase, with a minimum spend of $20.

But if you don’t have any of these credit cards, there’s another way to save. RedMart is now offering vouchers worth $60 that you can enjoy on your first 4 orders. These are given in the form of tiered vouchers that have varying discount amounts and minimum spends.

To enjoy the discounts, you will have to collect and use the first voucher before the next one unlocks. Do note that each voucher has a 2 week validity.

1st voucher: $12 off on your total bill, minimum spend of $60 required.

2nd voucher: $14 off on your total bill, minimum spend of $80 required.

3rd voucher: $16 off on your total bill, minimum spend of $100 required.

4th voucher: $18 off on your total bill, minimum spend of $100 required.

RedMart vouchers for credit cards

1. Citibank credit card

PHOTO: Citibank

New to RedMart: Citi cardholders new to RedMart, are entitled to a one-off $8 off on their first purchase with a minimum spend of $20. Vouchers for Citi credit cards refresh every Sunday at 9am.

Existing RedMart users:

Get $10 off with a minimum spend of $120 on a Citibank credit card. To be eligible for this promotion, you’ve got to log into RedMart and head over here to collect your voucher. Vouchers are released daily at 9am, 12pm and 6pm from Oct 1 to 6, 2020.

Pair your RedMart shopping with the Citi Cashback Card to get 8 per cent rebates (capped at $25 per month). Alternatively, pay with the Citi Rewards Card to earn the equivalent of 4 miles per $1 for your online shopping.

2. DBS/POSB credit card

PHOTO: DBS

Thursday, 9am, is the timing you should note if you’re a DBS cardholder. Yes, you guessed it – that’s when new RedMart vouchers will be launched.

New to RedMart: New customers can enjoy $8 off with a minimum spend of $20. This voucher is limited to 1 redemption per customer. You can also apply for a new DBS credit card through us to get $200 in cashback using the promo code “DBSFLASH“. Valid till Oct 5, 2020.

Existing RedMart users: Get $12 off with a minimum spend of $150 on a DBS or POSB card. To be eligible for this promotion, you’ve got to log into RedMart and head over here to collect your voucher. Vouchers are released daily at 9am, 12pm and 6pm from Oct 1 to 6, 2020.

Additionally, pay with the DBS Live Fresh Card to get additional 5per cent cashback (capped at $20 per month for online purchases).

3. HSBC credit card

PHOTO: HSBC

HSBC credit card users will want to set an alarm for 9am, Tuesday. That’s when fresh RedMart vouchers will drop each week.

New to RedMart: Get $8 off your purchase, with a minimum spend $20.

Existing RedMart users: Get more from your RedMart shopping with the HSBC Revolution Credit Card, which gives you 5x points (or 2 miles per $1) for online purchases. Alternatively, earn 5per cent cashback on your groceries with the HSBC Visa Platinum Credit Card.

4. Standard Chartered credit card

PHOTO: Standard Chartered

New vouchers for Standard Chartered cardholders drop at 9am, every Saturday, just in time for some lazy weekend online shopping.

New to RedMart: New users enjoy $8 off with a minimum spend of $20. Remember, you can always make multiple purchases to stretch your dollar to the max.

Existing RedMart users: Don’t forget to boost your savings with the Standard Chartered Spree Credit Card, which gives you 3per cent cashback on your online buys.

5. UOB credit card

PHOTO: UOB

New to RedMart: Collect an exclusive voucher that gives you $8 off with $20 minimum spend. Like the others on the list, this new user benefit is limited to the first 1000 redemptions monthly, valid till Dec 31, 2020.

Existing RedMart users: Get $10 off with a minimum spend of $120 on a UOB card. To be eligible for this promotion, you’ve got to log into RedMart and head over here to collect your voucher. Vouchers are released daily at 10am.

Additionally, pay with the UOB Preferred Platinum Visa Card to earn 10x points, equal to 4 miles per $1 at the current exchange rates.

Other RedMart promo codes

RedMart also has other promo codes and vouchers that are product, category or date specific. Here are other RedMart promo codes that you can use on your next RedMart purchase in October 2020.

Details Promo Code Remarks $5 off on F&N products FNN5OFF Existing users Minimum spend of $30 on F&N products $6 off on Merries products MERRIES6OFF Existing users Minimum spend of $100, valid till 6 October 2020 $12 off on Merries products 12OFFMERRIES Existing users Minimum spend of $150, valid till 6 October 2020 $5 off on P&G products 5OFFDEAL Existing users Minimum spend of $40 on P&G products $3 off on Arla Organic Milk 3OFFARLA Existing users Valid till 11 October 2020

There are also vouchers available for you to collect, whether you are a new or existing RedMart user.

Categories include: Electronics, Home and living, Health & Beauty, Groceries & Household, TV & Home Appliances, Sports & Lifestyle, Men’s Fashion, Toys, Kids & Babies, Women’s Fashion, Motors, Pet Care and Digital Goods.

What you need to know about RedMart promo codes and vouchers

Most promo codes have been replaced with vouchers, which you collect when you log in to your Lazada app.

Once collected, vouchers are valid for a limited time period only, (usually a week), and will be applied at checkout.

There are only a limited number of vouchers available each week (or month).

Vouchers for different banks are released on different days of the week, but mostly at 10am. Set a reminder to open your app and collect your vouchers so you don’t miss out.

The current RedMart voucher campaign is ongoing until 31 December 2020, unless otherwise stated.

RedMart vouchers cannot be used for OTC medicines, infant formula (0 to 6 months of age), digital goods and jewellery/gold, delivery charges or over-the-phone orders.

Vouchers can only be applied on purchases made via the Lazada mobile app only.

Vouchers are good for one-time use per account.

This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.