Relationship advice: How do I know if I'm unhappy with my partner or with myself?

When we feel unhappy in the relationship, sometimes we feel like troubleshooting the relationship issues, but we don't know where to start as we can't pinpoint who is in the wrong.

Sometimes, we feel like giving up the relationship but don't really know why we want to - and we wonder if we would still face the same issues with another partner if the problem lies with us.

However, in most relationships, it's usually not a chink in one's personality that causes unhappiness.

Rather, it's the action-reactions between the two - the volleying of the verbal and non-verbal messages that you give each other - that brings dissatisfaction.

Some possible indications that you may be in an unhappy interaction with your partner are:

You no longer look forward to spending time with your partner

You begin to find fault with your partner and feel turned off by small matters.

If the negative feelings have been ongoing for a while, you may begin to have thoughts of leaving the relationship and hope that someone else will make you feel happier.

You feel like you are the only one who is feeling this way and find it very difficult to let your partner know your true feelings.

You blame yourself for everything that goes wrong in your relationship, thinking that you are not good enough.

If you are unhappy in the relationship but cannot pin-point the problem, this process can be emotionally draining for you.

It is advisable to seek help from a professional psychotherapist to gain clarity and insight to the relationship.

I LOVE HIM BUT HE MAKES ME UNHAPPY... SO HOW NOW?

Unhappiness is mostly caused by the interactions between and dynamics of both parties, so it seems more worthwhile to stay in a relationship if both parties are willing to change the interactions and work towards better dynamics.

Otherwise, it may be hard to sustain the relationship in the long run with just your efforts and love alone.