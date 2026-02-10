Closing in March: Relish, Bornga and Restaurant Ibid

Three prominent names in the Singapore F&B scene will be closing next month.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday (Feb 10), casual dining restaurant Relish announced that its last day will be March 29.

The eatery explained that it is closing because it is unable to renew its lease at Cluny Court.

"It is with sadness and gratitude that we make this announcement after 19 happy years," the restaurant wrote.

Relish, which is known for its Ram Lee Beef Burger and Oyster Omelette Spaghettini, also said that it is actively searching for a suitable new location.

"Do come by for a last hoorah with us and we hope to see you at our sister restaurant, Pasta Bistro," it wrote.

The establishment was founded by chef Willin Low, 54, a lawyer turned restaurateur.

Bornga

Bornga, a Korean BBQ concept by South Korean celebrity chef Paik Jong-won, will also be shuttering in March.

The restaurant, which has one outlet at VivoCity, did not share any news about the closure on social media.

An employee confirmed with AsiaOne on Tuesday that the eatery's last day is on March 3, but did not disclose the reason for the closure.

The brand opened its first Singapore outlet at The Star Vista in 2012.

In 2024, Bornga announced that its Suntec City outlet had ceased operations.

The closure of the last outlet will mark the Korean BBQ chain's exit from Singapore.

Restaurant Ibid

Another F&B business that is closing in March is Restaurant Ibid, which specialises in Asian fusion fare.

The fine-dining restaurant on North Canal Road was opened in 2017 by former lawyer Woo Wai Leong.

Since then, it has received accolades from the Michelin Guide Singapore in 2019, 2021 and 2023.

37-year-old Wai Leong, who was the winner of MasterChef Asia 2015, told The Straits Times on Tuesday that the eatery's last day of service has not been decided.

AsiaOne has reached out to Wai Leong for more details.

